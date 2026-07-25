Preview: Hacken vs AIK Fotboll - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 25 Jul 2026 13:22 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 13:24

AIK Fotboll will be aiming to make it four straight victories in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they continue their campaign away to Hacken on Monday.

The visitors are currently fifth in the Allsvenskan table, boasting 21 points from 13 matches, while Hacken are third, two points above their opponents in this match.

Match preview

Hacken have a record of six wins, five draws and two defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with 23 points leaving them in third position in the table.

The Wasps will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 success over Halmstad, but they opened July with successive losses to Djurgarden and Orgryte, conceding eight times in the process.

Hacken are only three points behind second-placed Hammarby but sit 12 points behind the leaders Sirius, who have been excellent in the early part of the campaign.

Jens Gustafsson's side have picked up 11 points from their six home league matches during the current season, only losing once.

Hacken won the Allsvenskan in 2022, but they finished down in 10th last term, so there is huge room for improvement during the 2026 campaign.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

As for AIK, the visitors will enter this match off the back of three straight wins over Goteborg, Mjallby and GAIS, beating the latter 2-0 last time out.

Jose Riveiro's side are currently fifth in the table, boasting a record of six wins, three draws and four defeats from their 13 matches to collect 21 points, which has left them two points behind third-placed Hacken and 14 points behind the leaders Sirius.

AIK are 12-time Swedish champions, last winning the title in 2018, while they also have a lot of experience when it comes to playing in Europe.

The Stockholm outfit have the fourth-best away record in Sweden's top flight this season, picking up 12 points from seven matches courtesy of a record of three wins, three draws and one loss.

Hacken Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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AIK Fotboll Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

© Imago / TT

Hacken have three players absent through injury, with Etrit Berisha, Ben Engdahl and Filip Ohman unavailable for selection.

However, the home side will be boosted by the return of Adam Lundkvist, who has served the suspension that ruled him out of the team's last match.

Gustav Lindgren has scored seven times in 16 appearances this season, and there will be a spot in the final third of the field for the 24-year-old.

As for AIK, Ibrahim Cisse, Martin Ellingsen, Andreas Redkin and Omondi Wilson are out of this match due to injury problems.

Johan Hove has been in strong form this season, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 20 appearances, and the 25-year-old will feature in central midfield.

There is also expected to be a position in the attack for Kevin Filling, who has three goals and one assist to his name during the current campaign.

Hacken possible starting lineup:

Linde; Wembangomo, Hilvenius, Helander, Lundkvist; Hestnes, Doumbia; Svanback, Rygaard, Lindberg; Lindgren

AIK Fotboll possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Thychosen, Papagiannopoulos, Nissen, Bergquist; Hove, Besirovic, Mujanic; Ayari; Filling, Kouame

We say: Hacken 1-1 AIK Fotboll

AIK are in the better form, but Hacken are having a strong campaign, and it is difficult to back them to lose at home. As a result, we have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.