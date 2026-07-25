Alejandro Garnacho to Aston Villa: Unai Emery's team could be made to regret £43m deal

By Matt Law | 25 Jul 2026 12:35 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 12:36

Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses Alejandro Garnacho after the Argentine completed an initial loan switch to Aston Villa from Chelsea.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "He was such a talent"

Alejandro Garnacho To Aston Villa Transfer Verdict

My frustration with Garnacho comes from that talent. When he came through at United, he did really well in the youth team.

He was such a talent, but his attitude in the latter stages of his time at Manchester United, and falling out with the manager, was deeply disappointing.

He didn't get picked for the Europa League final from the start, and was told shortly after that he would no longer be required at Old Trafford.

The frustration is that this talent should have gone on to become a really good Manchester United player. He was so popular with the fans.

He was my son's favourite player at that stage, which made it a difficult situation when he ultimately left the club. His attitude and the way he carried himself was so disappointing considering the talent he had.

In each of his last two seasons at Manchester United, he hit double figures in terms of goals... 10 goals and 11 goals in his final season with the club.

I never felt it would happen at Chelsea. You can sometimes tell the fits in football, and I looked at it and thought I wasn't sure. He scored one Premier League goal for Chelsea last season.

Eight in all competitions in 43 games. There was a game he played against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge where he was so bad.

He lost his runner for the goal where Cunha scored, and he received a lot of criticism from fans at Stamford Bridge. He hasn't been well received.

He doesn't help himself in the way he carries himself with his teammates. Body language is so important in football, especially for a young man trying to make an impression on new fans.

The £43m, reportedly easily achievable, looks like it will happen next summer.

What a deal that is for Chelsea. He's a talent, but he hasn't developed the way he should have done over the last two or three years.

As an 18 or 19-year-old, there were thoughts he could become one of the outstanding forwards.

Not an elite attacking talent in the world necessarily, but certainly a really good Premier League player.

It's just not happened. I don't see the fit between Emery and Garnacho. Emery wanted a quick winger, and there has been a lot of change at Villa this summer already.

A couple of years down the line we could be thinking Villa regret bringing him to the club. He could go and hit 15 goals and 10 assists in all competitions next season, but I just don't see that being the case.

His attitude is not something I would want to bring to a football club's dressing room. Aston Villa is such a proud club that has built an exceptional dressing room environment under Emery.

I can't imagine he would respond kindly to any sort of silliness from Garnacho. For me, that's the oddest signing so far of this summer. I don't get it in any realm.

Big talent, but not fulfilled to the level he should have been. I think it will go wrong with Villa again.