Man United can begin to challenge for major trophies again because of one man

By Brendan McGilligan | 25 Jul 2026 12:05

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, as demonstrated by the size of their fanbase but mainly due to the amount of silverware they have lifted throughout their history.

The Red Devils have lifted 20 English top-flight titles, three European Cups, and 13 FA Cups since their inception; however, across the past 13 years, the number of major trophies being collected has dried up.

Since the departure of the Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, United have not come close to lifting the Premier League or the Champions League, with the only major domestic trophy they have lifted being the FA Cup, which they did on two occasions (2016, 2024).

While Jose Mourinho may point to the 2017 Europa League triumph as a major success, the club and its fans measure United by Champions League and Premier League titles.

Now, Mikael Silvestre believes one man is exactly ‘what the club needs' to return them to the position to be challenging for the major trophies.

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Manchester United’s appointment of Michael Carrick could be the difference

United made the decision to appoint Michael Carrick as their permanent manager after an impressive interim period last season in which he led them to a third-placed finish in the Premier League, meaning they qualified for the Champions League.

The Red Devils had been struggling under Ruben Amorim and looked to be directionless before the appointment of Carrick, and now Silvestre believes his former United teammate has the qualities required to return the club to the elite level.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, thanks to BetVictor, the four-time Premier League winner said: “I think United is a club that is two things.

“Obviously, the first one is the fact that the team has been performing as soon as it took over. Big fixtures, they got the points against the top teams, and they've been lacking a little bit of consistency against the lower teams. They found it more difficult. But I think he [Carrick] got his shot, and his interim was really good because the team performed better when he took over.

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Why Michael Carrick is exactly what Man United need

“And then in terms of character, what he brings, I think he's super calm, and that's what the club needs in difficult moments, especially difficult moments because you're going to be scrutinised and you're going to be criticised, and he has thick skin.

“The easy moment, everybody can manage. But the tough moment is at those moments with United. When you lose big games, when you lose finals, you have to manage those moments.

“So, I think he's equipped to be the guy for the time being, and it's up to him to make it as long as possible.”

While fans of the United would love to see their club lift some major silverware this season, they may be pleased to see evolution under Carrick this campaign with the hopes that he is building a squad that can challenge in the second year of his permanent tenure.