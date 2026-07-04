Preview: Hacken vs Djurgardens IF - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 04 Jul 2026 14:46

One of only two unbeaten sides remaining in Allsvenskan, BK Hacken will look to maintain their impressive start to the season when Djurgarden arrive at the Bravida Arena on Monday evening in matchday 11.

The hosts sit second in the table, while Djurgarden come into the match having won two of their last three away league fixtures and carrying a head-to-head record that will give them confidence.

Match preview

Hacken have been one of the standout sides in Allsvenskan this season, accumulating 20 points from five wins and five draws across their 10 league outings to sit second in the table - nine points behind league leaders Sirius.

Jens Gustafsson’s side opened the campaign with a 2-2 home draw against IF Brommapojkarna before stringing together two consecutive wins and three successive draws, a run that underlines their consistency even if they have found the final step to victory elusive at times.

Their most recent league outing brought a 3-2 win over Hammarby, but that was followed by a 4-1 friendly defeat to the same opponents all the few weeks later.

Swedish champions in 2022 - their first and only league title to date, Hacken finished 10th last season before rebuilding impressively, and though the season is not yet at its halfway point, they will be targeting a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Djurgarden arrive in eighth place with 13 points from nine games - four wins, one draw and four defeats - they have shown they can beat good sides but have also been prone to dropping points unexpectedly.

Jani Honkavaara’s men have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five league fixtures, with their most recent outing a 2-1 defeat to IF Brommapojkarna.

Since that defeat, Honkavaara’s side have played out a 1-1 draw against Sirius in a club friendly, and the coach will be hoping that result provides some momentum heading into Monday’s match.

Away from home, however, Djurgarden have been notably more reliable, winning two of their three road trips this season, and it gives them genuine hope of causing an upset at the Bravida Arena on Monday.

The head-to-head record between these two sides also favours the visitors, with Djurgarden unbeaten and having won three of the last five meetings, including a remarkable 6-1 thrashing in the most recent encounter.

Hacken Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Hacken form (all competitions):

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Djurgardens IF Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Djurgardens IF form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / TT

Hacken are without Ben Engdahl for the remainder of the season after the player suffered a season-ending injury in May.

Etrit Berisha has been sidelined since the start of the campaign with a back injury but could return to training within the next week or two, though Monday’s match is likely to come too soon for the goalkeeper.

Leo Vaisanen missed almost the entire last season with a cruciate ligament injury sustained after joining the club - making just one appearance, though a return is expected before the end of July.

Gustav Lindgren is expected to lead the Hacken attack, with Julius Lindberg and Amor Layouni providing width from the flanks.

For Djurgarden, Honkavaara has been rotating his midfield and attacking options throughout the campaign, but Kristian Lien is expected to lead the line alongside Jeppe Okkels and Bo Hegland.

Patric Aslund, Matias Siltanen and Hampus Finndell are set to control the midfield, while the back four of Adam Stahl, Mikael Marques, Miro Tenho and Piotr Johansson is expected to remain intact.

Hacken possible starting lineup:

Linde; Wembangomo, Hilvenius, Samuelsson, Lundqvist; Doumbia, Andersen; Layouni, Rygaard, Lindberg; Lindgren

Djurgardens IF possible starting lineup:

Lineup Rinne; Stahl, Marques, Tenho, Johansson; Siltanen, Finndell; Okkels, Hegland, Aslund; Lien

We say: Hacken 0-1 Djurgardens IF

Hacken’s unbeaten Allsvenskan record demands respect, but Djurgarden have shown all season that they are capable of grinding out results on the road, and their head-to-head superiority over Monday’s hosts gives them a psychological edge that is difficult to dismiss.

A tight, low-scoring contest suits Djurgarden’s recent away approach; the visitors are backed to sneak a result on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.