Preview: Hacken vs Kalmar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 30 Jul 2026 21:22

Hacken are set to host Kalmar in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday afternoon at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

The hosts will be aiming to continue their push for European qualification for next season, while the visitors will be aiming to move further away from the relegation zone.

Match preview

Hacken enter this match with their form stuttering across recent weeks, as they have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five fixtures.

However, they are still well in the fight for European qualification next season as they sit third, having earned 24 points from their 14 matches, winning six, drawing six and having lost two, as a title challenge appears to be out of the question as they are currently 14 points off Sirius in top-spot.

Fans of the hosts will take confidence from their home form that they can secure a result against the visitors, as they have gone unbeaten across six of the seven fixtures at the Bravida Arena, earning three victories and three draws.

Meanwhile, there will be a hope that their defence can continue to shut out defences, as they have not conceded a goal in the Allsvenskan across the last two matches, and could go three games without seeing the ball hit their net for the first time since 2022.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Kalmar’s recent form is just as up and down as Hacken’s across the last five games, as they have also won two, drawn two, and lost one.

The visitors find themselves seven points above the relegation zone but know a poor run of form could drag them into a battle to maintain their top-flight status, so they will want to avoid that by securing a result this Saturday.

Fans of Kalmar may be quietly confident to get this result on the road against Hacken because of their recent record away from home against the hosts, as they have won three of the last four Allsvenskan games at the Bravida Arena.

Yet, it must be said they have lost each of their six away games this season, and unless they sort this form out soon, it could be the reason they find themselves in trouble come the end of the campaign.

Hacken Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W D W L L W

Hacken form (all competitions):

D W L L L W

Kalmar Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W L W L D W

Kalmar form (all competitions):

W W W L D W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran

Hacken are set to be without four of their players for this fixture, with Ben Engdahl, Filip Ohman and Etrit Berisha all missing out through injury, while Julius Lindberg is suspended.

They will also be hoping that Gustav Lindgren can add to his tally of seven goals to help them secure the win; noticeably, three of the goals have been the opener.

Meanwhile, Kalmar are only missing one player through injury, with Malcolm Stolt set to not feature in the match.

Then their club’s highest scorer this season has been Charlie Rosenqvist, and he will be hoping to add to the six goals he has scored this campaign in this fixture.

Hacken possible starting lineup:

Linde; Lundqvist, Helander, Hilvenius, Wembangomo; Svanback, Doumbia, Rygaard, Hestnes, Sadiku; Lindgren

Kalmar possible starting lineup:

Brolin; Larsson, Keita, Saetra, Jansson; Hallberg, Gustafsson, Gojani; SagoeJr, Rosenqvist, Soderback

We say: Hacken 1-0 Kalmar

Neither side is in incredible form but the fact that the hosts have been resolute at the back in recent matches should help them earn all three points in this fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.