Chelsea lineup vs. Spurs: Predicted XI for pre-season clash as Xabi Alonso makes Liam Delap decision

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jul 2026 21:36 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 21:38

Xabi Alonso faces a major selection decision in attack regarding Liam Delap following the Chelsea striker's indifferent performance against Western Sydney, with the Englishman expected to be benched for Saturday's pre-season clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Delap's likely demotion comes after Joao Pedro spectacularly introduced himself last time out, netting a game-altering hat-trick and setting up Jamie Gittens's equaliser moments after coming off the bench.

Having fielded a youthful side in their opening fixture, Alonso is set to reward several impressive starlets with another start.

Landon Emenalo is tipped to retain his spot at left-back after a strong showing, while 16-year-old Reggie Watson, son of 2013 FA Cup-winning midfielder Ben Watson, should keep his place in the engine room.

Fellow 17-year-olds Reggie Walsh and Dastan Satpaev are also in line to maintain their starting roles alongside Gittens in an adventurous creative unit deployed directly behind Joao Pedro.

Watson is expected to be joined in the centre of the park by Dario Essugo, who will look to provide defensive stability and allow Walsh the freedom to operate in the advanced No. 10 position.

Further back, Alonso may introduce a few more first-team regulars into the defensive line, where Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill could form a central partnership flanked by Emenalo and Josh Acheampong.

This rearguard will line up directly ahead of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who is set to start between the sticks as the Blues look to secure another positive result in their warm-up schedule.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Emenalo; Watson, Essugo; Satpaev, Walsh, Gittens; Joao Pedro

> Click here to see how Tottenham Hotspur could line up against Chelsea in pre-season friendly