Preview: Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 30 Jul 2026 20:56

Two of the Eastern Conference's struggling sides meet at Subaru Park on Saturday when Philadelphia Union welcome Atlanta United in Major League Soccer.

The hosts head into the contest in encouraging form after back-to-back victories since the FIFA World Cup break, while Atlanta are desperate to snap a six-match winless run that has left them rooted near the foot of the conference.

Match preview

Prior to the World Cup break, Philadelphia managed just one victory from their opening 15 MLS matches, losing 10 and drawing four to sit bottom of the Eastern Conference.

However, Ryan Richter's side have looked transformed since the restart, opening with a 3-1 home victory over the New York Red Bulls before edging Seattle Sounders 1-0 at Subaru Park.

Those successive wins have lifted the Union above Atlanta in the standings, leaving them just nine points adrift of the playoff places with renewed belief heading into the second half of the campaign.

Richter's men have also become increasingly difficult to beat on home soil, going unbeaten in their last five league matches at Subaru Park, drawing three before recording consecutive victories, while only five Eastern Conference clubs have collected more home points over that period.

Philadelphia will still be eager to avenge their 3-1 defeat to Atlanta earlier this season, and recent form suggests they are far better equipped for the challenge this time around.

© Imago / Newscom, GDA

Atlanta, meanwhile, continue to endure a disappointing campaign and arrive in Pennsylvania with the fewest points of any MLS side this season.

Gerardo Martino's men are without a victory in their last six league matches and have conceded 30 goals during the campaign, leaving them well adrift of the playoff positions.

Since returning from the World Cup break, the Five Stripes have picked up just one point from three matches, drawing once between defeats before suffering a heavy 4-1 loss away to the New England Revolution last time out.

History also offers little encouragement for the visitors, who have not won at Subaru Park in any competition since 2018, losing five of their previous seven visits to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer form:

L

L

D

L

W

W

Philadelphia Union form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

W

W

Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

L

D

L

L

D

L

Atlanta United form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Philadelphia have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday's contest, and Richter is expected to keep faith with the side that has delivered consecutive victories since the restart.

Forward Stas Korzeniowski remains doubtful as he continues to recover from a knee injury sustained in May, while defender Philippe Ndinga is still unavailable because of a hamstring problem.

Atlanta United are expected to remain without Ajani Fortune through injury, while Steven Alzate is a doubt after picking up a groin issue.

Former Philadelphia forward Sergio Santos is also sidelined with the calf injury that has kept him out since the league resumed.

Miguel Almiron will once again be the visitors' chief attacking threat after finding the net in their defeat to New England Revolution, while recent signing Paulo Diaz could make his club debut if deemed fit enough to feature.

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Blake; Westfield, Harriel, Pierre, Wagner; Sullivan, Lukic, Jean Jacques, Vassilev; Iloski, Damiani

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Hoyos; Edwards, Gregersen Alonso, Baez; Reilly, Muyumba, Sanchez; Miranchuk, Almiron, Picault

We say: Philadelphia Union 2-0 Atlanta United



Philadelphia have been one of the Eastern Conference's most reliable home teams in recent weeks, while Atlanta continue to struggle for consistency at both ends of the pitch.

The visitors are capable of producing moments of quality, but the Union's organised defence and greater attacking cohesion should prove decisive as they secure another important three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.