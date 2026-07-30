Preview: Sporting Kansas City vs Houston Dynamo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 30 Jul 2026 20:56

Sporting Kansas City will attempt to climb off the foot of the MLS Western Conference when they welcome playoff-chasing Houston Dynamo to Children's Mercy Park on Sunday.

The hosts are looking to recover from another heavy defeat, while Houston arrive unbeaten in their last four league matches (W2 D2) and firmly in the race for a top-four finish in the Western Conference.

Match preview

It has been another frustrating campaign for Sporting Kansas City, who have clear defensive frailties and an underperforming attack, with no team having conceded more than their 44 goals in MLS this season, while they have scored the fewest among teams in the West (18).

Raphael Wicky's side suffered a comprehensive 4-0 defeat away to Los Angeles FC in their most recent outing, leaving them bottom of the Western Conference on 14 points after 17 league matches, having conceded in every MLS fixture this season.

Although Sporting have shown attacking promise through Dejan Joveljic and Manu Garcia, their inability to keep opponents at bay has prevented them from putting together any sustained run of positive results.

Returning home offers an opportunity to respond, but they face one of the Western Conference's form sides and a team they have failed to beat in their last two home meetings at Children's Mercy Park, drawing one and losing the other.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Houston Dynamo have quietly developed into genuine playoff contenders under Ben Olsen, with their recent unbeaten run lifting them into the top five of the Western Conference standings.

Only St. Louis City and Los Angeles FC have collected more points than Houston over the last five league matches among Western Conference clubs, highlighting the visitors' impressive recent form.

The Dynamo travel to Kansas City after an emphatic 3-0 victory over Austin FC, with Mateusz Bogusz scoring twice and Guilherme netting his ninth league goal of the campaign in another commanding display.

That result stretched Houston's unbeaten run to four league matches, and the visitors have benefited from strong continuity within the squad since the World Cup break.

With confidence high and momentum firmly on their side, Olsen's men will view Sunday's contest as an excellent opportunity to strengthen their playoff position against a Sporting side still searching for consistency.

Sporting Kansas City Major League Soccer form:

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Houston Dynamo Major League Soccer form:

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Houston Dynamo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Sporting Kansas City are expected to remain without Taylor Calheira (ankle), Diego Borges (quadriceps) and Justin Reynolds (hamstring).

Joveljic should continue to spearhead the attack after establishing himself as Sporting's leading goalscoring threat, while Garcia is expected to provide the creative spark behind him.

Emir Karic is likely to retain his place at left-back following his recent arrival from Sturm Graz, while Lasse Berg Johnsen and Zorhan Bassong are expected to anchor the midfield.

Houston are unlikely to make many changes after their convincing victory over Austin FC, with no fresh injury or suspension concerns reported from that match.

Antonio Carlos remains sidelined with a knee injury, Jimmy Maurer continues to recover from a back problem, while Ibrahim Aliyu is working his way back from a lower-body injury.

Guilherme has been one of Houston's standout performers this season and is expected to start alongside Bogusz and Ezequiel Ponce in an attack that has hit its stride in recent weeks.

Sporting Kansas City possible starting lineup:

Cleveland; Davis, Blorian, Meyer, Karic; Berg Johnsen, Bassong; Harris, Garcia, Afrifa; Joveljic

Houston Dynamo possible starting lineup:

Bond; Halter, Samassekou, Resch; Andrade, Bouzat, Herrera, Ennali; Bogusz, Ponce, Guilherme

We say: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Houston Dynamo

Sporting Kansas City possess enough attacking quality to trouble Houston, particularly on home soil, but their defensive frailties remain a major concern.

With the Dynamo enjoying an unbeaten run, playing with confidence and producing some of their best football of the season, Olsen's side should have enough quality to edge another important victory and continue their climb up the Western Conference standings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.