Preview: Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 20 Jul 2026 23:55 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 00:00

Minnesota United will head on their travels for Wednesday's MLS meeting with Sporting Kansas City at Sporting Park.

The game represents the visitors' first match since the World Cup break, while Sporting KC returned to action with a 3-2 defeat in Thursday's clash with St. Louis City.

Match preview

Raphael Wicky has found life difficult in his first season as Sporting KC boss, having seen his 15 MLS games return three wins, two draws and 10 defeats.

There were signs of a turnaround when they recorded back-to-back wins over Los Angeles Galaxy and Austin FC in May, only to lose 2-1 to New York Red Bulls in their final game before the break.

Sporting KC thought they had returned to action with a draw after coming from two goals down to level the scoreline in their away meeting with St. Louis City.

However, Eduard Lowen's 85th-minute penalty proved enough to condemn the Wizards to a 3-2 loss, representing their sixth defeat in eight MLS away games (W2).

As a result of their struggles this season, Wicky's charges are currently languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference, with nine points separating them from the top nine.

Their hopes of claiming a positive result on Wednesday will be tempered by the fact they have not beaten Minnesota in a competitive match since a run of four consecutive wins from September 2022 to October 2022.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Minnesota, who occupy eighth spot in the Western Conference, are preparing to play their first game since rescuing a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake in their final outing before the lengthy break.

Mauricio Gonzalez struck in the 93rd minute to salvage a point, although the result extended Minnesota's winless run to four matches (D2, L2).

The most recent of their six MLS matches this season took place at the start of May, when they battled back from two goals down to clinch a dramatic 3-2 away win.

That result represents one of their four victories in the past five MLS away outings, so they should fancy their chances of troubling a Sporting KC side low on confidence.

Cameron Knowles's side will also take confidence from the fact they have won four of their last five matches against the Wizards, including a 3-0 home victory in their most recent encounter in October 2025.

That said, they will not have fond memories of their last visit to Sporting Park in March last year, which saw them squander a three-goal lead in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Sporting Kansas City Major League Soccer form:

D L W W L L

Minnesota United Major League Soccer form:

L W D L L D

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The hosts are expected to be without the services of Taylor Calheira (ankle), Diego Borges (quad) and Justin Reynolds (hamstring).

Emir Karic, who recently completed a move from Sturm Graz, is pushing for his first start in a Sporting KC shirt after making his debut as a substitute at the weekend.

While Karic is hoping to feature at left-back, Jake Davis is in contention to start on the right side of the backline.

As for the visitors, midfielder Peter Stroud is still waiting to make his Minnesota debut after picking up an injury earlier this year.

Midfielder Julian Gressel is also a fitness concern, having been out of action since March with an injury issue.

Kelvin Yeboah will pose one of Minnesota's main goal threats after scoring eight goals in his 14 MLS appearances before the World Cup break.

Sporting Kansas City possible starting lineup:

Cleveland; Davis, Miller, Blorian, Karic; Johnsen, Bassong; Capita, Garcia, Harris; Joveljic

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

Callender; Duggan, Boxall, Romero; Duncan, Triantis, Trapp, Markanich; Pereyra, Chancalay, Yeboah

We say: Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Minnesota United

Minnesota recorded four wins in their final five away games before the break, and while they will have to get up to speed quickly following the lack of recent competitive action, we believe they will prove too strong for their struggling hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.