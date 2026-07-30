Preview: Club Leon vs Pachuca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 30 Jul 2026 21:23

Club Leon will host CF Pachuca at the Estadio Leon on Saturday in Liga MX Apertura action, with the two sides making contrasting starts to the Apertura 2026 campaign.

Leon are 17th after losing both of their opening matches and remain without a point, while sixth-placed Pachuca have enjoyed a positive start, led by Salomon Rondon's three goals in two league appearances.

Match preview

La Fiera have endured a difficult start to their Liga MX Apertura campaign, sitting 17th in the table without a point from their opening two fixtures.

Javier Gandolfi's side have lost both matches so far, shipping four goals while scoring only two of their own.

Leon's most recent outing ended in a narrow 0-1 defeat to Club Tijuana, a result that will have left the squad and coaching staff frustrated.

Gandolfi has favoured a possession-heavy approach since taking charge, but his players have struggled to turn control of the ball into clear-cut chances, while a lack of composure in front of goal has been the team's biggest issue early on, and that needs fixing quickly if results are to improve.

Playing in front of their own supporters offers La Fiera a chance to lean on home advantage as they search for a first win of the season.

Pachuca head into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 win the last time the two sides met, a result that continued their recent dominance of the head-to-head.

Los Tuzos have won two of the last five meetings between the clubs, with León claiming one victory and the remaining two matches ending level.

© Imago / ImagenShop

Pachuca, on the other hand, find themselves in a more encouraging position after taking three points from their two opening matches.

Los Tuzos began the Apertura campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 win away at Pumas UNAM, with Rondon scoring twice and Elias Montiel adding the other.

Benjamin Mora's side then suffered a 1-2 home defeat to Queretaro in their following outing, having led through an early Rondon header before conceding twice in the closing stages.

Rondon has been the one constant for Pachuca so far, netting in both matches to take his tally to three goals in two appearances this season.

Pachuca currently sit sixth in the league table, a reflection of a mixed start that has brought one win, against Leon's local rivals, and one loss in their most recent game.

Club Leon Liga MX form:

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Pachuca Liga MX form:

WL

Team News

© Imago / ImagenShop

Leon will be without Jose Alvarado after he picked up an injury during last weekend's defeat to Tijuana and was forced off at half-time, with Edgar Guerra replacing him.

Diber Cambindo also remained unavailable as he continued to serve the three-match suspension handed to him following his red card on the opening weekend.

Jordi Cortizo has scored once for Leon this season, while Cambindo marked his return from the bench with a goal in the home defeat to Atlas.

Pachuca have enjoyed a strong start from Salomon Rondon, who has scored three goals in his opening two league matches and registered four shots on target across the full 180 minutes, while Oussama Idrissi has also made an impact, providing two assists and creating two big chances so far this season.

The visitors will still be without Andres Micolta, who continues to recover from a right knee injury and is expected to miss this weekend's trip, Israel Luna also remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Club Leon possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Colula, Guevara, Romana, Reyes; Rodriguez, Echeverria, Arcila; Diaz, Cortizo, Guerra

Pachuca possible starting lineup:

Moreno; Mozo, Bauermann, Barreto, Venegas; Montiel, Rivera, Pizarro; Idrissi, Kennedy, Rondon

We say: Club Leon 1-2 Pachuca

Pachuca head into the contest with stronger momentum, a more potent attack and greater consistency, while Leon are still searching for their first point of the season after conceding heavily in their opening matches - although home advantage could work in Leon's favour, their defensive struggles make them difficult to back.

With Rondon enjoying an excellent start to the campaign, Pachuca appear well placed to secure all three points and claim their second league victory of the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.