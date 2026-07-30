Preview: Club America vs Santos Laguna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 30 Jul 2026 19:49

Santos Laguna will try to end a lengthy winless run away from home at Club America when they face them at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sunday.

After two matchdays of the new Liga MX Apertura season, America sit fifth in the table, drawing Atlante 1-1 last week, while Guerreros are seeking their first points of the campaign, losing 1-0 at home to Atlas last Saturday.

Match preview

It has not exactly been a smooth start to the new campaign for Guillermo Almada and Club America, though they have managed to scrape through with points in their two games.

Both of their matches have been tight, with the club from Mexico City failing to win an Apertura regular season outing when scoring first last week for the first time since October 2025 (2-2 draw with Mazatlan).

On the other hand, they can extend their winning run at home in the Apertura regular season to five games this weekend.

Aguilas are winless in their last two competitive matches played at Estadio Azteca, drawing 3-3 in the Clausura quarter-finals earlier this year.

On Sunday they can win their opening Apertura home outing for a third successive occasion, having beaten Club Tijuana 3-1 in their home opener last year.

Club America have won their last three matches versus Santos Laguna at Estadio Azteca, while collecting points in six straight home meetings against them.

© Imago / Eyepix Group

A new manager has not equalled a change in results early on for Santos Laguna in the new Apertura season.

Renato Paiva will be seeking his first triumph as their manager on Sunday, with this team losing both matches this season by a single goal.

They will try to snap a four-match losing run away from home in Liga MX this weekend, with Santos Laguna suffering a 2-0 defeat at Atletico San Luis in their final Clausura affair as the visitors this year.

With a win on Sunday, they would surpass their total number of victories from the last Apertura season, while they have not earned a point as the visitors in this competition since drawing Mazatlan 2-2 last October.

Meanwhile, this team would equal their longest losing run from the 2025 Apertura season should they suffer another defeat this weekend (three).

Laguneros have not earned maximum points at Club America since 2019 (2-1), conceding three or more goals in their last four matches played against them in Mexico City.

Club America Liga MX form:

Santos Laguna Liga MX form:

Team News

© Imago

A sprain will likely keep Brian Rodriguez out of the Club America fold this weekend, Alejandro Zendejas and Victor Davila are dealing with knee injuries, while Luis Malagon is out as he recovers from an Achilles tendon rupture.

Alan Cervantes is eligible to return from his suspension while Cristian Borja had the only goal in their draw versus Atlante.

At Santos Laguna, Bruno Amione will not be available for this match as he recovers from a cruciate ligament tear.

Lucas Di Yorio and Eduardo Aguirre scored in their opening match defeat against Monterrey (3-2), while Carlos Acevedo faced three shots against Atlas, conceding once in the second half.

Club America possible starting lineup:

Cota; Espinoza, Juarez, Vazquez, Alvarez; Violante, E. Sanchez, Icarus, Borja; Veiga, Martin

Santos Laguna possible starting lineup:

Acevedo; Echeverria, Pardo, F. Sanchez, Cuevas; Mariscal, Gruezo; Sordo, Bullaude, Villalba; Di Yorio

We say: Club America 2-0 Santos Laguna

Acevedo is capable of stealing a match once in a while, but Santos Laguna do not possess enough creativity or balance to cause problems to a Club America side who we believe will have the bulk of the possession on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.