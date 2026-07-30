Preview: FC Zurich vs Servette - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 30 Jul 2026 19:03

Both looking to record their maiden victories of the new Swiss Super League campaign, FC Zurich and Servette clash at Stadion Letzigrund on Saturday afternoon.

Die Stadt were the victims of a St Gallen comeback last time out, whilst Les Grenats were defeated on home soil by domestic giants Basel.

Match preview

Heading into their 10th consecutive year as a Swiss Super League club following their title success in the 2016-17 Challenger League, FC Zurich are looking to improve on a 10th-placed finish last time out, when they avoided the relegation playoff by just five points.

Die Stadt's quest for better fortunes in 2026-27 did not start out as planned, though, with goals from Lukas Gortler and Andrin Hunziker securing a comeback victory for St Gallen on Sunday following Umeh Emmanuel's opener at Berit Sitterstadion.

After conceding twice late on last time out, Zurich are enduring a run of 15 straight Super League contests without keeping a clean sheet, last recording a shutout at home to relegated Winterthur (3-0) on February 11.

Scoring a brilliant brace that day against the strugglers, Philippe Paulin Keny was the main man in attack for Die Stadt last season, netting 13 goals and providing four assists across 33 top-flight matches.

Whilst the Senegalese forward brings continuity in attack, there has been a significant change in the dugout over the off-season, with former Basel boss Marcel Koller now in the hotseat after a three-year spell at Al Ahly which included two CAF Champions League titles.

© Imago

After enjoying their second-best domestic finish in the club's history as they placed runner-ups in the 2024-25 Super League, Servette slumped back down to relative reality under Jocelyn Gourvennec, who oversaw a seventh-placed ending to 2025-26.

In truth, it could have been a whole deal worse for Les Grenats if not for an impressive eight-game unbeaten sequence (W6 D2) at the conclusion of the campaign, including four consecutive home wins by an aggregate scoreline of 16-3.

Unfortunately for followers of Saturday's visitors to Stadion Letzigrund, Servette were unable to continue that invincible streak into the new campaign as they lost to a late Zan Celar penalty for Basel at Stade de Geneve last weekend.

Les Grenats have invested in youth this summer with the £2m signing of Mathis Lambourde from Hellas Verona, however, Gourvennec's side are still reliant on the attacking instincts of 36-year-old Miroslav Stevanovic, who has scored 28 goals across the past two league terms.

Although last Saturday's loss to Basel will not fill the Servette ranks with confidence, Stevanovic and company have a good recent record against Zurich, winning back-to-back matches versus Die Stadt at the end of last campaign.

FC Zurich Swiss Super League form:

L

Servette Swiss Super League form:

L

Team News

© Iconsport / JustPictures

Replaced late on during the defeat to St Gallen, centre-back Ilan Sauter could drop out of the Zurich XI this weekend.

If head coach Koller makes that bold decision, Lindrit Kamberi would require a new defensive partner, with 32-year-old German Alexander Hack the most likely candidate.

Making only his third Super League appearance off the bench last time out, 17-year-old Din Ramic will be hoping for the opportunity to impress once again.

A key part of the Servette squad which won promotion from the Challenger League in 2019, goalkeeper Jeremy Frick is currently unavailable due to a back injury.

After playing the past two full seasons in Romania at Universitatea Cluj, Les Grenats new boy Edvinas Gertmonas is yet to make his debut because of a knock.

The visitors are missing the creativity of last season's leading playmaker Junior Kadile, who is expected back from a muscle injury in a few weeks.

FC Zurich possible starting lineup:

Lindner; Hodza, Kamberi, Hack, Volken; Schoedler, Berisha, Krasniqi, Comenencia, Umeh; Keny

Servette possible starting lineup:

Besson; Mendes, Roullier, Burch, Mazikou; Lambourde, Naressi, Cognat, Njoh; Stevanovic, Aye

We say: FC Zurich 2-1 Servette

With a notoriously-leaky backline, Zurich are likely to give their visitors on Saturday a chance of Super League points.

However, with home advantage and without the threat of Servette's Kadile, we are expecting a narrow success for Die Stadt.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.