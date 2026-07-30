Brentford transfer news: Sangare set to replace Henderson as Bees reach 'verbal agreement' over club-record deal

By Ben Sully | 30 Jul 2026 18:57

Brentford have reached a verbal agreement over a deal to sign Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Brentford had reached an agreement with Lens, but only for a fresh update to state that such a claim was premature despite the Bees making progress in negotiations.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Brentford have now verbally agreed a transfer with Lens for the Mali international.

The Bees will pay a guaranteed €48m (£41m) fee plus add-ons to sign Sangare in a club-record deal, surpassing the £37m (£31.7m) plus £5m (£4.3m) they paid Bournemouth for Dango Ouattara last summer.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Brentford set to sign Sangare for club-record fee

Sangare is yet to put pen to paper on a contract, but he will sign a long-term deal until the summer of 2031 as long as there are no late hijack attempts.

The 24-year-old will also need to complete a medical before he can become the newest member of Keith Andrews's squad.

Austrian side Rapid Vienna will receive 12.5% of the transfer fee as part of the sell-on clause agreed when they sold Sangare to Lens last summer.

Sangare contributed three goals and four assists in 33 competitive appearances in his one and only season with Lens, helping the club secure Champions League qualification via a second-place finish and win the Coupe de France.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Sangare to replace Henderson in Brentford midfield

The west London club are signing Sangare to fill the void created by Jordan Henderson's recent departure.

The Bees agreed to mutually terminate Henderson's contract after just one season as part of a gentleman's agreement, paving the way for him to join Chelsea in the near future.

Sangare is being recruited to be a starter in one of the two central midfield positions in Andrews's preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

If the deal is completed swiftly, Sangare could make his first Bees appearance in a friendly against Rennes on August 8.