Brentford transfer news: Bees agree '€48m' deal for Ligue 1 midfielder amid Jordan Henderson exit talk

By Ben Sully | 28 Jul 2026 23:25 , Last updated: 28 Jul 2026 23:25

Brentford have reportedly reached an agreement with Lens over a transfer for midfielder Mamadou Sangare.

The 24-year-old only joined Lens last summer, arriving in a €8m (£6.9m) deal from Austria side Rapid Vienna.

Sangare quickly established himself as a regular fixture in the Lens side, starting 27 of his 29 Ligue 1 appearances.

The Mali international chipped in with three goals and four assists as Lens secured an impressive second-placed finish, while he also played a prominent role in the club's Coupe de France triumph.

As a result of his performances across the season, Sangare has been linked with a move to the Premier League ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / Sportimage

Brentford agree Sangare transfer

Manchester United were credited with an interest last month, while Crystal Palace have been linked with a potential move to reunite Sangare with former Lens boss Pierre Sage.

However, it appears that Brentford are on the verge of making Sangare the newest member of Keith Andrews's squad.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Brentford and Lens have reached an agreement in principle over a permanent transfer.

The proposed deal would see Brentford pay €48m (£41m) plus add-ons, while Lens will retain a sell-on clause.

Brentford still need to iron out the final details before they can formally announce the signing.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Is Sangare set to replace Henderson?

The news of Sangare's potential signing comes at a time when Jordan Henderson looks set to leave the Gtech Community Stadium after just one season.

The experienced midfielder has recently emerged as a target for Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso.

Henderson is believed to have a gentleman's agreement with Brentford that would allow him to leave for free should the right opportunity arise.

On the face of it, Brentford view Sangare as Henderson's replacement, although he lacks the experience and leadership that the 36-year-old adds to the squad.

Sangare will certainly be looking to become a regular starter like Henderson, although he will face competition from Vitaly Janelt, Mathis Jensen, Yunus Konak, Josh Dasilva and Yegor Yarmolyuk.