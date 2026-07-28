Arsenal, Chelsea-linked John Stones 'set to undergo' medical with Serie A giants

By Ben Sully | 29 Jul 2026 00:03 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 00:07

England international John Stones is reportedly set to undergo a medical with Inter Milan.

Stones has been without a club since his Man City contract expired at the end of June.

Arsenal were said to be considering a move for the England international, while Chelsea added his name to their transfer shortlist.

Record Italian champions Juventus have also shown a keen interest in the experienced defender, but they are set to lose out to their domestic rivals, Inter.

© Imago / News Images

Stones set to undergo Inter medical

According to Sky Sports News, Stones has verbally agreed to join the reigning Serie A champions on a free transfer.

The report explains that the Nerazzurri accelerated their pursuit after Juventus made contact with the defender's representatives over the weekend.

Stones is set to undergo a medical on Thursday before penning a two-year deal until the summer of 2028.

The imminent move will see Stones play his club football outside of England for the first time in his career.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

How many English players have played for Inter?

Stones is also set to become just the fourth English player to represent the Nerazzurri.

Gerry Hitchens was the first Englishman to play for Inter when he arrived from Aston Villa in 1961, spending a little over a year with the club before later going on to play for Torino, Atalanta and Cagliari.

Thirty-three years after Hitchens's departure, Paul Ince joined Inter from Manchester United in the summer of 1995.

Ince went on to score 13 goals in 73 appearances across a two-year spell with the Italian side.

Ashley Young then became the third Englishman to play for the club when he arrived in 2020, going on to make 26 league appearances in a Serie A title-winning campaign.

Stones will hope to follow in Young's footsteps when he makes a move that will see him reunite with his former Man City teammate Manuel Akanji.