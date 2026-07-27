Man City transfer news: After Arsenal, a new Serie A suitor emerges for John Stones

By Axel Clody | 27 Jul 2026 09:13

Juventus are continuing their defensive rebuild. After the arrival of Zeki Celik on a free transfer, the Turin club have now turned their attention to another experienced reinforcement.

According to renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, England international John Stones has appeared on the Old Lady's list of priorities.

Juventus have reportedly made initial contact with the player's entourage to establish whether a move is realistic, while also seeking to gain an advantage over other interested parties who are monitoring the 32-year-old's situation.

Stones attracts interest from Juventus

© Imago / Every Second Media

Stones is among the most experienced defenders of his generation. During his time at Manchester City, he has won numerous domestic and international trophies and has been a regular fixture in the England squad.

He most recently caught the eye with his performances at the World Cup, delivering reliable displays whenever called upon by Thomas Tuchel.

Beyond Juventus, Inter Milan have also been linked with the defender, while several Premier League clubs have previously expressed interest, including Arsenal. However, no concrete offer has been submitted by any party so far.

Juventus seek an experienced leader

© Imago

The Turin club are considering further changes at the back, with the futures of Bremer and Lloyd Kelly both uncertain. It is for that reason that the hierarchy are searching for a centre-back capable of strengthening the defence immediately.

Stones would tick every box for Juventus. He would bring not only experience at the highest level of European football and a winning mentality cultivated during his years at Manchester City, but also exceptional ball-playing ability, long regarded as one of his greatest strengths.

Initial contact does not automatically mean a transfer will materialise. However, Juventus have made it clear that finding an experienced centre-back is among their top priorities for the closing stages of the window.