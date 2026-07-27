Man City transfer news: PSG enter the Rodri race — power play against Real Madrid or genuine interest?

By Axel Clody | 27 Jul 2026 07:04

After Real Madrid, PSG have now entered the race for Rodri. But what is driving the French club to pursue the Spanish midfielder?

Recently, The Athletic reported an agreement between Rodri and Real Madrid. The midfielder, whose Manchester City contract expires in June 2027, is not certain to remain in England this summer.

After the conclusion of the World Cup, Spanish media even reported the player's desire to return to La Liga, having left Spain in 2019.

However, RMC revealed that PSG have expressed interest in the player. The French outlet states that the Parisian club has "contacted" Manchester City to understand the conditions of a potential deal, while Barcelona are also lurking in the background.

So what could push Paris to attempt such a blockbuster move?

Is PSG seeking revenge on Real Madrid?

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden, Cal Sport Media, Sipa USA

It is difficult to ignore that the Spanish club have now sealed a deal for Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old Ivorian winger is expected to travel to Madrid this week for a medical and to sign a contract until 2031.

Diomande had previously agreed personal terms with PSG and indicated a preference for a move to Paris, but Real Madrid's late intervention proved decisive. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City had also expressed interest but were ultimately outbid.

Could PSG's sudden interest in Rodri be explained by a desire to beat Real Madrid to one of their priority targets, in retaliation for the Spanish club moving for Diomande?

The theory, which could be reinforced by the Kylian Mbappe saga — the Frenchman left for Madrid on a free transfer in 2024 — does not necessarily hold up on reflection.

It is difficult to imagine a dominant club like PSG basing their transfer strategy on the movements of another team. Competition exists around top players, and Paris cannot ignore that Diomande's profile — young, skilful, versatile — is naturally attractive to multiple suitors. Just like Rodri's.

Do PSG actually need Rodri in midfield?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Two-time Champions League winners PSG have built their success on several foundations, including the mastery of their midfield.

Dominated by two Portuguese orchestrators, Vitinha and Joao Neves, the Parisian engine room is completed by a third man, often Fabian Ruiz and occasionally Warren Zaire-Emery. Youngsters Dro Fernandez (18) and Senny Mayulu (20) are also picking up minutes.

In terms of numbers, PSG do not truly need Rodri, whose arrival would create something of a logjam.

While the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner's profile most closely resembles Vitinha's, it is Fabian Ruiz (30) who would seemingly pay the sporting price for such a transfer, despite the Spaniard extending his contract until June 2030 just 10 days ago, according to RMC's Fabrice Hawkins.

Rodri is above all a market opportunity for PSG

© Imago / Craig Mercer

PSG's interest in the 2026 World Cup's best player is explained primarily by opportunism. Keen to experience something different, Rodri is effectively on the market as his contract winds down, even if Manchester City are unlikely to let him go cheaply.

The French club do not desperately need the Spaniard, but adding him to Luis Enrique's already well-oiled machine could work wonders. The Ballon d'Or winner would bring his mastery of positioning, organisation and passing to a side that craves control.

Real Madrid remain in pole position for this deal, and if the Spanish club complete the operation, PSG are unlikely to be excessively disappointed.

But a Rodri arrival is undeniably attractive on paper and represents an opportunity to improve a team already operating at the highest level, nothing but upside, then, except for certain members of the midfield who might need to reflect on their futures, with Zaire-Emery (20) first in line, followed perhaps by Fabian Ruiz (30).