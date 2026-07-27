Man City transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 27

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jul 2026 08:52 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 08:54

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Monday, July 27!

As Enzo Maresca continues to get to grips with his Citizens squad, club chiefs are working on a marquee midfield signing, one who could end up filling the boots of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

Stay completely up to date with our social-led Man City transfer blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on July 27?

The story around which everything else revolves is Rodri's uncertain future, with Enzo Maresca confirming at his official unveiling that the Spain international will undergo back surgery after the World Cup, leaving his return to training without a fixed timeline.

Maresca told reporters he was "not worried" about the speculation, describing Rodri as a top player that every manager would want, while confirming the midfielder needs to rest and recover before returning to pre-season.

Fabrizio Romano has separately confirmed that contract renewal talks have stalled despite City placing an offer on the table in April, with the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner's deal expiring in June 2027.

However, rumours of an agreement with Real Madrid have started to swirl, and in recent hours, it has also been claimed that European champions Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race for the World Cup winner.

Rodri's injury and contract situation has added urgency to City's pursuit of Ayyoub Bouaddi, with personal terms understood to be agreed in principle with the 18-year-old Lille and Morocco midfielder on a contract to June 2031, leaving club-to-club negotiations as the remaining obstacle.

Bouaddi was one of the World Cup's standout performers as Morocco reached the quarter-finals, after making 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season, with Lille asking around £85m as City continue direct talks with their French counterparts.

Phil Foden resolved the uncertainty over his own future by signing a new four-year deal to 2030, and Abdukodir Khusanov recently followed suit, penning fresh terms over the weekend.

However, Maresca stopped short of confirming Jack Grealish was in his plans, suggesting only that the winger, who returned from his loan at Everton this summer, still had an opportunity to impress, with one year remaining on his contract.

Speaking of attackers, the Sky Blues will not be signing Yan Diomande, who is on his way to Real Madrid in an £85.5m deal.