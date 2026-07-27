Man United transfer news: Marcus Rashford could help Red Devils land Manu Kone this summer

By Matt Law | 27 Jul 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 08:56

Roma are reportedly interested in Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, as a possible swap deal opens up with the Italian club's central midfielder Manu Kone.

Rashford is due to return to Man United in August for the end of pre-season, with Barcelona deciding against signing the England international on a permanent basis.

However, there is still a chance that the forward leaves Old Trafford before the end of the summer transfer window, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are keen.

The report claims that the Serie A outfit could use Man United's interest in Kone in order to secure a deal for Rashford, who scored one goal and registered one assist in six appearances for England at this summer's World Cup.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Roma 'interested' in summer move for Rashford

Kone continues to be heavily linked with a move to Man United, with the Red Devils looking to bring in a third midfielder this summer.

There have been suggestions that personal terms have already been agreed, but Roma's asking price, believed to be in the region of £51m, is said to be problematic.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are becoming frustrated by Man United's approach, with little progress being made in terms of a deal.

However, involving Rashford could potentially drive the price down.

A permanent move to the Italian outfit this summer is unrealistic given the 28-year-old's wages, so it would more than likely need to be a loan switch with the 20-time English champions covering a large amount of his wage packet.

Rashford scored 14 goals and registered 14 assists in 49 appearances on loan at Barcelona last season, but the La Liga champions decided against a permanent move.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Will Man United sign Kone this summer?

There is interest from Man United in Kone, but it is clear that the midfielder is not the club's number one choice in that area at this stage of proceedings.

The Red Devils remain interested in Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, and it is possible that the France international arrives at Old Trafford this summer.

Kone to Man United remains one to watch as the transfer window develops, but the 20-time English champions might have to move quickly, as they risk missing out on a deal.