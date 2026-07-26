Man United transfer news: Interest in £42m Brazilian 'cooled' as Michael Carrick faces Marcus Rashford dilemma

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Jul 2026 00:54 , Last updated: 27 Jul 2026 01:43

Manchester United target Eduardo Conceicao will stay at Palmeiras and develop his value, the latest report has revealed.

Michael Carrick led his side to a 5-0 triumph over Rosenborg in their second pre-season friendly of 2026 on Friday, with the performance markedly better than when his team lost 1-0 against Wrexham on July 18.

The head coach will be watching his team's displays closely given the new Premier League season is set to begin next month, and the Red Devils have already strengthened in midfield in preparation for an important campaign.

However, while the addition of players like Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans will come as a welcome boost to the club in the middle of the pitch, some fans are still keen for offensive reinforcements.

United have primarily been linked to left-sided attackers, though reported target Crysencio Summerville has signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Globo Esporte claim that United held talks with Palmeiras for attacker Eduardo Conceicao, who is valued by his team at at €50m (£42.67m), but the Brazilian outfit now plan to keep him and increase his value.

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Why did Manchester United want Eduardo Conceicao?

Eduardo Conceicao is only 16, so if United were to bring him to Old Trafford, they would almost certainly have reserved a spot for him in their academy or sent him out on loan.

The teenager can play as a left-winger and as a striker, and he could be seen as a long-term solution to a problem area.

United have not had a natural option to play on the left flank since the emergence of Marcus Rashford, and while he has returned to his boyhood club following the end of his loan spell at Barcelona, he has been strongly linked with an exit.

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Man United news: Can Marcus Rashford play a role next season?

There have been some reports hinting at the possibility of Rashford remaining at Old Trafford beyond the summer transfer window because of his high wage demands, but keeping him would be a risk.

United would only have the 28-year-old and Matheus Cunha as options for the left flank of their attack, and neither player would be ideal as starters.

Cunha is at his best in central areas, while Rashford has struggled to show his best level for some time, and that could leave Carrick's side notably weak on one side of the pitch.

If the Red Devils have ambitions of challenging for the Premier League title, a new winger would be a sensible addition, but a third midfielder must be seen as the priority if the club's budget is limited.