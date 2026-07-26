Transfer news and rumours today: Man Utd goalkeeper interest, Jack Harrison leaves Leeds

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jul 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 26 Jul 2026 13:05

Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek is reportedly being targeted by Michael Carrick's former club Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old has confirmed that he wants to leave Man United in the summer transfer window, as his opportunities for game time at Old Trafford next season will be slim.

Vitek has nevertheless been included in Man Utd's pre-season tour squad and played 45 minutes of their 1-0 loss to Wrexham, but he did not feature in the recent 5-0 win over Rosenborg.

According to Sky Sports News, Middlesbrough have now expressed an interest in signing Vitek, although he is just one of 'several options' on the Riverside club's shortlist.

It is not clear whether the 22-year-old could depart in a loan or permanent deal this summer, but he has entered the last two years of his contract with the Red Devils.

Vitek joined Man United as a 16-year-old from Sigma Olomouc in 2020 but has not made a single competitive first-team appearance for the club.

Jack Harrison leaves Leeds United for MLS club

© Imago / Every Second Media

Onto one of Man Utd's bitter adversaries, Leeds United have finally got Jack Harrison off their books for good, as the winger has signed for MLS outfit New England Revolution.

Harrison had returned to Elland Road after spending the second half of last season on loan at Fiorentina, where he managed one goal and three assists from 22 games in all competitions.

Prior to his temporary switch to Italy, the 29-year-old played 11 matches for Daniel Farke's side in the 2025-26 Premier League, but it quickly became clear that his future lied elsewhere.

The Revs have now announced Harrison's arrival on a four-year contract until 2030, as the attacker returns to the United States following an eight-year stint in the country from 2010 to 2018, during which he played for Black Rock FC, Manhattan, Wake Forest, Chicago and New York City.

"As I considered my options, the decision to return to MLS and join the Revolution was the one that was most aligned with me. It ticked a lot of boxes that I was looking for,” Harrison told the Revs' website.

“I’m absolutely happy to come back to MLS and be back in Massachusetts to a city that is full of champions in all other sports, and I’m hoping we can bring a title here to the city of champions."

Harrison departs Leeds having managed 34 goals and 32 assists in 219 matches for the Whites since his initial loan transfer from Manchester City in 2018.

Burnley 'express interest' in Ligue 1 full-back

© Iconsport / Christophe Said/FEP

Dropping down a division, Burnley have apparently expressed an interest in a deal for Brest defender Bradley Locko.

The 24-year-old has entered the final 24 months of his agreement with the former Champions League club, whom he joined from Reims for just over £400k in the summer of 2023 following a successful loan spell.

Locko did not play any Champions League games for Brest in 2024-25 due to a serious Achilles injury, but he provided two assists in 21 Ligue 1 games last season, albeit while also struggling with hamstring and leg problems.

Despite his fitness concerns, Ouest-France reports that Burnley have taken a liking to Locko, but they are in competition with Augsburg and Genoa to prise him away from Ligue 1.

The Clarets have just one recognised left-back in their ranks in Lucas Pires, after Quilindschy Hartman was loaned to Espanyol for the 2026-27 campaign.

Locko can also function as a wing-back and was a member of the France team that won Olympic silver in 2024.

Juventus identify Emiliano Martinez alternative?

© Imago

Over in Italy, Juventus could reportedly offer Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier an escape route from Ligue 1.

The Frenchman was signed to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer but quickly lost his place in Luis Enrique's starting XI to Matvey Safonov.

Chevalier did not play a single minute in the 2025-26 Champions League knockout rounds, and his last appearance for PSG in Ligue 1 was in January 23, after which Safonov took over as number one.

Chevalier was omitted from France's World Cup 2026 squad as a result of his demotion, although he supposedly wants to stay and fight for his place at the Parc des Princes.

Nevertheless, Foot Mercato reports that Juventus are exploring a move for the former Lille man as they target a new goalkeeper for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Old Lady are also pursuing Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario but are yet to make headway with either deal.