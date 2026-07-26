Chelsea transfer news: Benoit Badiashile offered Serie A escape route?

By Darren Plant | 26 Jul 2026 13:21

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile has allegedly emerged as a transfer target for Napoli.

Badiashile was once viewed as a key defensive addition by BlueCo, the centre-back arriving in a £35m deal back in January 2023.

However, injuries and inconsistent form have led to the Frenchman dropping down the pecking order under various managers.

Although there was theoretically a chance of a fresh start under Xabi Alonso, the 25-year-old is not part of the Spaniard's plans.

Therefore, he may not get an opportunity to add to his 71 appearances made across a three-and-a-half year spell.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Napoli show Badiashile interest

As per The Sun, Napoli are interested in negotiating a deal for Badiashile after an injury to Alessandro Buongiorno.

While the report does not state a fee, it is suggested that Napoli want to offer Badiashile a three-year contract.

Badiashile is said to be interested in making the switch to Naples prior to the start of 2026-27.

He made just 16 appearances last season, just eight of them coming in the Premier League.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

What fee could Chelsea demand for Badiashile?

When Chelsea are looking to recoup £30m to £35m for a player in Trevoh Chalobah who is more highly-regarded than Badiashile, Napoli will sense an opportunity.

At the same time, Badiashile is still not halfway through the seven-and-a-half year contract that he penned in 2023.

As a result, Chelsea would need to recoup in the region of £20m in order to avoid making a loss on their accounts.

Whether Napoli are prepared to go that high remains to be seen, their argument likely to be that Badiashile has not made more than 22 league appearances in a single season since the start of 2022-23.