Chelsea injury news: Geovany Quenda update after pre-season blow

By Darren Plant | 26 Jul 2026 12:35

Chelsea have seemingly been handed a boost regarding the fitness of Geovany Quenda.

Earlier this week, the former Sporting Lisbon youngster was a notable absentee from the 27-player squad for the pre-season trip to Australia and Asia.

The Portugal Under-21 international was joined in being omitted from the group by fellow new signing Emanuel Emegha.

In the case of Emegha, it is claimed by The Athletic's Simon Johnson that the Dutchman will not resume pre-season for a number of weeks.

However, the same journalist says that there is positive news with regards to Quenda's fitness.

© Imago

Chelsea receive Quenda boost

The report claims that Quenda will be in a position to return to the group for the trip to Asia.

After two games in Australia, the second of which takes place on August 1, Chelsea will then prepare for a game against Juventus on August.

As it stands, Quenda will seemingly be part of the group that will train for that fixture.

In total, Chelsea have four pre-season encounters between August 5 and August 15, Quenda's target likely to be to gain minutes in the latter games.

© Iconsport / Alberto Gardin / ZUMA Press Wire

An important development for Alonso

In two behind-closed-doors friendlies, Xabi Alonso has allegedly deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, Quenda could be viewed for a wing-back role when the Spaniard wants to go with a 3-4-2-1.

Therefore, it is important that the starlet has suitable preparation time during pre-season to try to adapt to that role.