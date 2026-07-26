Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'prepared' to spend over £125m to sign top attacking target

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Jul 2026 09:20

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to break the British transfer record if that is what it takes to sign Julian Alvarez this summer.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid striker, who is also attracting serious interest from La Liga champions Barcelona.

The Premier League champions are looking to bolster their attacking ranks, but suffered a significant blow after missing out on Morgan Rogers, who completed a move to Chelsea.

Bradley Barcola remains another option for the Gunners, although they are likely to face strong competition from Liverpool, while Paris Saint-Germain could ultimately decide to keep the French winger.

According to Teamtalk, Arsenal are ready to make their move for Alvarez as soon as they receive an indication that the Argentine striker is open to returning to the Premier League.

Arsenal ready to break bank for Julian Alvarez?

© Imago

The report claims that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is maintaining regular contact with the Argentina international's representatives as the Gunners continue to explore a blockbuster deal.

Alvarez has scored 49 goals and registered 17 assists since joining Atletico in the summer of 2024, while his current contract with the Spanish giants runs until 2030.

It would take an enormous offer to prise him away from Madrid, although a move for the former Manchester City striker would reportedly not prevent Arsenal from pursuing other major signings they have planned.

Liverpool's £125m deal for Alexander Isak currently stands as the British transfer record, but Arsenal are reportedly prepared to eclipse that figure in order to bring Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal to use Viktor Gyokeres in deal for Julian Alvarez?

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Alvarez is believed to favour a move to Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan giants already in talks as they attempt to find a breakthrough in negotiations.

Arsenal, however, are confident that personal terms would not prove an obstacle, while they are also prepared to meet Atletico's demands, meaning the biggest hurdle could be convincing Alvarez himself to give the green light to a Premier League return.

Reports have suggested that the Gunners could offer Viktor Gyokeres plus a significant fee for Alvarez, although Atletico are thought to prefer Gabriel Jesus or Gabriel Martinelli as part of any potential discussions.

Atletico would also rather sell their prized asset abroad than strengthen domestic rivals Barcelona, and should Alvarez open the door to returning to England, Arsenal could suddenly find themselves in a strong position to secure one of the biggest transfers of the summer.