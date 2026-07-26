Liverpool 'identify' £51.2m Porto attacker as Yan Diomande alternative

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Jul 2026 08:34

Liverpool are reportedly showing a keen interest in signing Porto wonderkid Oskar Pietuszewski during the summer transfer window.

The Reds have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but Andoni Iraola has made it clear that his squad is in need of further attacking reinforcements ahead of next season.

Liverpool began their pre-season campaign with a 4-2 victory over Sunderland, with youngsters such as Kieran Morrison and Lewis Koumas catching the eye.

While blooding young talent into the senior setup is always encouraging, the Reds still need greater experience and proven quality in the wide areas before the new campaign gets underway.

Liverpool eye move for Oskar Pietuszewski?

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

According to a report from Fussballdaten, Liverpool are closely monitoring Pietuszewski, who has a £51.2m release clause in his contract.

The 18-year-old joined Porto in the January 2026 transfer window, and his performances have already attracted the attention of several other Premier League heavyweights, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The highly-rated youngster has also made four appearances for Poland, although Borussia Dortmund are thought to be leading the race for his signature.

Oskar Pietuszewski: Alternative for Yan Diomande?

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Yan Diomande this summer and have already seen a substantial offer rejected by RB Leipzig.

However, the Reds could miss out on the Ivory Coast international, with Real Madrid stepping up their pursuit and reportedly agreed personal terms verbally with the attacker.

Liverpool are also strong admirers of Bradley Barcola, although they are yet to make significant progress towards reaching an agreement with either the France international or Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has also reportedly been offered to Liverpool, but his sizeable wage demands could prove a major stumbling block for the Merseyside giants.

With a new right winger still high on Iraola's summer wishlist, the likes of Said El Mala and Rayan could also emerge as alternative targets as the transfer window enters its latter stages.