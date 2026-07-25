Vinicius Junior to Arsenal: Jose Mourinho's stance on 'shock transfer' revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Jul 2026 20:53

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho would reportedly oppose any attempt from Arsenal to sign Vinicius Junior this summer.

Reports emerged earlier today claiming that the Gunners are genuinely interested in Vinicius and are weighing up a blockbuster move to bring the Brazilian winger to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have already signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge in a £34m deal as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, who has completed a move to Besiktas.

The Gunners also missed out on Morgan Rogers after Chelsea won the race for the England international, signing him from Aston Villa for £117m.

However, Arsenal have now turned their attention towards Vinicius, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the Spanish giants.

Jose Mourinho stance on Vinicius Junior

© Iconsport / Danilo Fernandes, Fotoarena, Sipa USA

According to The Telegraph, Mourinho has made it clear to the Real hierarchy that he wants to keep the core of his squad intact, with selling Vinicius firmly out of the question.

Negotiations over a new contract have made little progress so far, although Real and Vinicius are understood to have scheduled fresh talks for the end of the month.

Mourinho is also reportedly adamant that he wants Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham at the heart of his team next season.

Vinicius is understood to earn around £400,000 per week, and matching those wages could have wider implications for Arsenal, particularly with discussions over a new contract for last season's standout performer Declan Rice also on the agenda.

Who else could Real Madrid sign this summer?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Los Blancos have been busy in the transfer market and have already recruited four players, with Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva all making the move to the Spanish capital.

Madrid are also reportedly looking to reinforce their midfield and have identified Manchester City's World Cup-winning star Rodri as a potential target.

The La Liga giants are also believed to be interested in RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande, although they could face stiff competition from European champions Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.