Arsenal transfer news: Shock Vinicius Junior deal 'approved' amid Real Madrid contract struggles

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jul 2026 14:24

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a blockbuster move for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior as Mikel Arteta aims to upgrade his left-wing options further.

The Gunners have already signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge in a £34m deal to replace Leandro Trossard, who recently ended his three-and-a-half-year stint to join Besiktas.

However, Arsenal are after a second, marquee attacking signing on the left-hand side, as Gabriel Martinelli has failed to hit the heights of his 15-goal 2022-23 Premier League season.

Morgan Rogers was a top target, but Chelsea won the race to sign the England international in a £117m deal from Aston Villa, making the attacker the most expensive British player in history.

Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola and RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande have been mentioned as two ideal alternatives, but Real Madrid have suddenly jumped to head of the queue for the latter's signature, which could open the door to a shock Arsenal signing.

Arsenal 'exploring' blockbuster move for Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to The Athletic, the Gunners are genuinely interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, who have not made headway in their attempts to tie him to a new deal.

The 26-year-old has entered the last 12 months of his terms with the Spanish giants, although Real and Vinicius are said to have planned contract talks for the end of the month, as both parties are keen to find a resolution.

However, in the event that no agreement can be found, Arsenal are ready to swoop in, as a proposed deal has reportedly been approved at 'all levels' inside the Emirates boardroom.

Arsenal's interest is in its very early stages, though, and there have been no club-to-club discussions between the Premier League champions and Real Madrid, nor is it known whether Vinicius's entourage have ben contacted by Arsenal.

The winger has amassed a staggering 228 goal involvements in 375 games for Real Madrid -128 of his own and 100 assists - and produced 22 goals and 14 helpers in 53 games last season.

Vinicius also played a starring role in Brazil's short-lived World Cup 2026 campaign, managing four goals and one assist in the group stage but drawing blanks in both knockout games against Norway and Japan.

Vinicius Junior to Arsenal: Could it actually happen?

© Iconsport / Danilo Fernandes, Fotoarena, Sipa USA

Unbridled excitement is inevitable among the Emirates faithful, but it is important to stress that Vinicius is just one of a few Arsenal attacking targets, and certainly among the more ambitious.

The Brazilian fits the bill in terms of what Arteta and Andrea Berta are after; a world-class left winger in the prime of his career, and one who should not cost a premium transfer fee given his contract situation.

However, some fans may express concerns over Vinicius's arrival potentially disrupting the dressing room, as the winger's alleged ego has been called into question throughout his time at the Bernabeu.

Furthermore, a new deal with Real is still believed to be Vinicius's priority, and Arsenal would have to break their wage structure to accommodate him, so it would be a seismic shock if he lined up in red and white next season.