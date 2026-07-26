Liverpool transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - July 26

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jul 2026 07:23

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Sunday, July 26!

The Andoni Iraola era has just kicked off with a 4-2 win over Sunderland in a Nashville friendly, but Reds supporters continue to voice their frustrations over a lack of summer transfer activity.

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines:

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on July 26?

The on-pitch and off-pitch business are directly connected at Liverpool right now, with summer signing Jeremy Jacquet sitting out Saturday's pre-season opener against Sunderland in what has been described as a precautionary measure, but one that still sparked concern among the Anfield faithful nonetheless.

The Reds have already waved goodbye to another centre-back in the wake of Ibrahima Konate's departure to Real Madrid, albeit not one who would have been challenging for consistent minutes, as Amara Nallo has joined HJK Helsinki on loan.

Away from fledgling defenders, attacking transfer talk continues to dominate the off-field headlines on the red half of Merseyside, and Liverpool's chances of winning the race for RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande appear to be dwindling further.

Indeed, the Ivory Coast international is reported to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, this coming after he had also approved a move to Paris Saint-Germain, who remain very much in the mix too.

Leipzig have apparently knocked back an £85.3m offer from Real Madrid, offering Liverpool fresh hope that a deal may not be totally dead in the water, but the Premier League giants are yet to make a serious play for his signature.

The same goes for Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, who was earmarked as an ideal Mohamed Salah successor a while back, but Les Parisiens remain under no pressure to sell.

Iraola is therefore believed to be searching for cheaper alternatives to Diomande and Barcola, a search that has led him to Porto wonderkid Oskar Pietuszewski, whose contract contains a £51.2m release clause.