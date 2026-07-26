Preview: Cruzeiro vs Botafogo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 26 Jul 2026 06:20

Cruzeiro and Botafogo get underway in the second half of the Brazilian Serie A campaign when they go head to head at the Mineirao Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams come into the match on the back of contrasting results, with Cruzeiro securing a 2-1 away win over Internacional to move into seventh place in the league standings while Botafogo were held to a goalless draw by Vitoria on home turf.

Match preview

Cruzeiro have been particularly strong at home and continue to make the most of the Mineirao, where they have maintained an impressive record. During the first half of the season, they suffered only two home defeats.

The match brings together two teams separated by just one point in the standings but enjoying contrasting runs of form. Cruzeiro have improved significantly under Artur Jorge, collecting seven wins, six draws and six defeats in 19 league matches to establish themselves in the race for a top-five finish, sitting only three points adrift of the Libertadores qualifying playoff spot.

In their victory over Internacional, Kaio Jorge opened the scoring after 11 minutes, while Matheus Pereira converted a penalty in the second half after Inter had been reduced to 10 men following Victor Gabriel's red card for a reckless challenge on Gabriel Pec.

Pec, who arrived during the July transfer window, suffered a fractured left tibia on his debut and will require surgery. Signed to strengthen Cruzeiro's attack, the forward now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines before he has had the chance to establish himself.

With the result over Internacional, Cruzeiro have now gone unbeaten in nine straight competitive games, picking up five wins and four draws since a 3-1 defeat against Atletico Mineiro on May 3.

© Imago / Fotoarena

On the other hand, under Franclim Carvalho, Botafogo have struggled to build momentum since the Club World Cup break despite possessing a talented squad and remain stuck in the mid-tables..

Botafogo claimed a 2-1 victory over Santos at the Nilton Santos Stadium on July 16, but they failed to build on that result in their rescheduled fourth-round fixture played last Thursday as they were held to a goalless draw by Vitoria

This highlights O Glorioso's struggles for consistent results, as they have now failed to win six of their last eight Serie A games, losing twice and claiming four draws, a run which has seen tem drop into ninth place with 26 points from 19 matches..

Next up for Botafogo is another daunting challenge against an opposing side whom they have largely struggled against in recent meetings, failing to win nine of their last 10 encounters, including four defeats and five draws since November 2019.

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

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Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

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Botafogo Brasileiro form:

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Botafogo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Cruzeiro will be without key midfielders Gerson and Matheus Pereira, both of whom received their third yellow cards against Internacional and must serve one-match suspensions. Gabriel Pec also remains sidelined following surgery.

Goalkeeper Cassio is still recovering from left knee surgery, meaning Otavio is expected to continue between the posts. Artur Jorge, however, welcomes back defensive midfielder Lucas Romero after he served a suspension against Internacional.

Matheus Henrique is expected to retain his place in midfield, while Bruno Rodrigues is the leading candidate to replace Matheus Pereira in the attacking midfield role behind Kaio Jorge.

As for Botafogo, centre-back Bastos has left the club after terminating his contract, while Junior Santos and Allan remain in the treatment room. Ferraresi returns to the squad after serving a suspension against Vitoria.

Danilo, who represented Brazil at the World Cup and continues to be linked with a possible move to Palmeiras, featured against Vitoria and is expected to remain available for Franclim Carvalho. In goal, Warleson is set to retain his starting place after his performance against Vitoria.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; Fagner, Bruno, Jesus, Rojas; Romero, Henrique; Rodrigues, Silva, Wanderson; Jorge

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Warleson; Vitinho, Justino, Marcal, Telles; Huguinho, Medina, Montoro; Villalba, Cabral, Martins

We say: Cruzeiro 2-1Botafogo

Backed by their home supporters at the Mineirao, Cruzeiro are expected to dictate proceedings and build on their encouraging recent form. Botafogo, meanwhile, have found it difficult to produce consistent performances away from home, making a victory for the Belo Horizonte club an appealing prediction.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.