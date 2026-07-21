Preview: Internacional vs Cruzeiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 21 Jul 2026 19:08 , Last updated: 21 Jul 2026 19:17

Internacional and Cruzeiro face off at Beira-Rio Stadium on Thursday in round 19 of the 2026 Brasileiro season, with the campaign now at its midway point.

The hosts are 14th with 21 points from 18 games, while Cruzeiro sit 13th with 24 points and are unbeaten in their last four league matches.

Match preview

Internacional concluded their mid-season preparations with three friendly wins, scoring seven goals and conceding none: 1–0 over Coritiba, 2–0 against Cerro Largo, and 4–0 over Caxias at Beira-Rio, with goals from Alerrandro, Joao Victor, and Fabricio Prado (twice).

Under manager Paulo Pezzolano, the team recently welcomed Guillermo Maripan back to the starting defence, making use of the break to restore the Chilean's fitness, and also trialled Bernabei in a more advanced left-sided role.

In attack, the departure of Rafael Borre has opened up competition for the striker role between Vitinho and Alerrandro, who scored in the last friendly.

Colorado's main uncertainty is in goal. Sergio Rochet resumed training this weekend, making progress in his recovery from lower back pain that troubled him during the World Cup; he played only the final 45 minutes of Uruguay's defeat to Spain on June 26.

Nevertheless, Anthoni remains the likely starter, as Rochet's full fitness has not been confirmed.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Cruzeiro, meanwhile, are in their best form of the season and arrive in Porto Alegre on an eight-game unbeaten run, including four wins and four draws across the Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil, and Campeonato Mineiro.

Their last match before the break was a 1-1 draw against Fluminense at the Mineirao, which left Raposa in 11th place with 24 points.

During the break, Artur Jorge's side played four friendlies: defeating Defensor 2–0, losing to Gremio 3–1, and thrashing Sao Caetano (9-0) and Ipatinga (8-1) in closed-door matches at Toca da Raposa.

Against Gremio, the coach used a likely starting lineup for Porto Alegre: Otavio; William, Fabricio Bruno, Jonathan Jesus, Gabriel Rojas; Matheus Henrique, Gerson, Matheus Pereira; Sinisterra, Kaio Jorge, Marquinhos.

A win for either side could see them climb into the qualification zone for the 2027 Copa Sudamericana, with Internacional aiming to return to continental competition after missing out last season.

The three-point gap between the sides leaves both teams in mid-table, with Cruzeiro targeting the top six and Internacional hoping to improve after an inconsistent first half, sitting just three points above the relegation zone.

However, the head-to-head record is heavily in Colorado’s favour: Cruzeiro have not beaten Internacional in 10 official meetings, with Rafael Sobis netting three times in the Celeste’s last win over Inter back in August 2016.

Internacional Brasileiro form:

Internacional form (all competitions):

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Justpictures.ch

Internacional have a major doubt in goal. Sergio Rochet resumed training last Sunday and is making progress in his recovery from lower back pain, but he will only start if he responds well to final training sessions.

With no structural injury diagnosed, the club is handling his case with caution. Anthoni remains the likely starter.

In attack, the departure of Rafael Borre (now back at River Plate) leaves the striker position open. Vitinho started in the friendly against Caxias, but Alerrandro, who scored, is a strong alternative.

Defender Guillermo Maripan, now fully fit, is also competing for a starting spot in Paulo Pezzolano’s defence.

Cruzeiro have one confirmed absence: Argentine midfielder Lucas Romero is suspended after picking up a third yellow card in the draw with Fluminense before the break. He is the only suspended player in Artur Jorge’s squad for this match.

Matheus Henrique, who replaced Romero at halftime in that match, is the most natural candidate to fill the midfield role.

In addition to Romero’s suspension, goalkeeper Cassio remains sidelined indefinitely as he recovers from a multi-ligament knee injury.

New signings Gabriel Rojas and Gabriel Pec are awaiting BID registration, with the international transfer window opening on Monday (20th), leaving Rojas’ availability at left-back uncertain until the final team announcement.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Anthoni; Gomes, Mercado, Juninho, Bernabei; Villagra, Henrique, Vitinho, Calebe; Carbonero, Alerrandro

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; William, Bruno, Jonathan, Rojas; Henrique, Gerson, Pereira; Marquinhos, Sinisterra, Jorge

We say: Internacional 1-1 Cruzeiro

Internacional appear more efficient offensively after a pre-season in which they scored seven goals and conceded none in three friendlies, with a strong head-to-head record at home. The absence of Lucas Romero in midfield also reduces Cruzeiro’s playmaking capacity away from home.

Even so, Raposa’s eight-game unbeaten run and recent defensive solidity suggest a balanced match, with Cruzeiro posing a threat from set pieces and on the counter-attack.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.