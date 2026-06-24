Transfer news and rumours today: Ollie Watkins targeted in shock transfer, Nottingham Forest eye Brazilian goalkeeper

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 10:09 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 10:11

Fenerbahce are reportedly 'quietly pursuing' Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins in what would be one of the shock transfers of the current market.

Watkins, who is currently with England at the 2026 World Cup, scored 21 goals and registered five assists in 55 appearances for Villa during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 30-year-old has a contract at Villa Park until June 2028, but according to journalist Ertan Suzgun, a shock summer move to Turkey could be on the cards.

Suzgun claims that Fenerbahce are currently determining whether it would be possible to sign the Englishman ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Fenerbahce are determined to boost their forward options this summer and appear to have been given some form of encouragement in their pursuit of the Englishman.

Watkins has scored 108 goals and registered 47 assists in his 278 appearances for Villa in all competitions since making the move from Brentford in September 2020.

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Forest 'lining up' move for Brazilian goalkeeper

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are reportedly preparing to make a move for Cruzeiro goalkeeper Otavio during this summer's transfer window.

Otavio, 20, has only made six appearances for Cruzeiro, but his early performances are believed to have attracted a host of attention.

According to Globo Esporte, Forest are willing to pay £11m to sign the youngster this summer, which would represent the highest-ever fee paid by a European club for a Brazilian goalkeeper.

Otavio has a contract with Cruzeiro until 2029, but the Brazilian outfit are not in a position to reject a sizeable offer from a Premier League club.

Matz Sels, John Victor, Angus Gunn and Stefan Ortega are currently the senior goalkeepers at Forest, so there would likely have to be at least one departure in that area should a deal for Otavio be secured this summer.

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Fulham could 'yet' sign Chukwueze on a permanent deal

Elsewhere, Fulham could reportedly still secure the services of AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze on a permanent basis during this summer's transfer window.

The forward spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage, scoring three goals and registering four assists in 25 appearances for the English club in all competitions.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are yet to make a decision on Chukwueze, as incoming head coach Ruben Amorim wants to assess the Nigeria international.

However, the report claims that Fulham could yet be given the chance to sign him on a long-term basis, with the English club looking for a discount on the €24m (£20.7m) option-to-buy clause that was included in his loan switch to the London club last year.

Milan are allegedly unwilling to discuss another loan deal unless there is a conditional obligation to buy.

The 27-year-old has scored eight goals and registered six assists in 70 appearances for Milan in all competitions.