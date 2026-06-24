Aston Villa transfer news: First bid for ex-Spurs defender 'turned down' as Unai Emery considers options

By Darren Plant | 24 Jun 2026 12:32

Aston Villa have reportedly failed with their first bid to sign Flamengo defender Emerson Royal.

With Champions League football secured for next season, Unai Emery is assessing his options in the summer transfer market.

Assuming that Villa are already content with their position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations ahead of the filing of their accounts on June 30, they may wait until July before they make any signings.

Nevertheless, Emery and club officials are seemingly working hard behind the scenes, with Villa having been linked with a wide array of players since the end of 2025-26.

According to journalist Bruno Lemos, Flamengo have already turned down Villa's first bid for Emerson.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

What have Aston Villa bid for Emerson Royal?

A previous report had indicated that Villa were interested in signing the full-back for a fee in the region of £7.7m.

Flamengo paid a similar fee when they signed the Brazil international from AC Milan last summer.

He has since contributed one goal and five assists from 40 appearances for the Brazilian giants, who appear open to a sale for the right price given that it is claimed that negotiations will continue.

Emerson is no stranger to English football having played 101 times for Tottenham Hotspur between 2021 and 2024.

Although his performances in North London tempted AC Milan into bringing him to San Siro, the 27-year-old failed to make a positive impression.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Do Aston Villa need a player like Emerson Royal?

Given Villa's financial limitations, Emery has often looked to sign players who are capable of playing more than one position.

Emerson is generally viewed as a right-back who can play further forward, but he can also deputise at left-back and centre-back.

Emery seemingly feels that there is value in adding a player to his squad who can challenge Matty Cash at right-back, act as third-choice to Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen at left-back and have the capability of playing further forward.

In theory at least, Emerson is an upgrade on Andres Garcia, who has been linked with an exit from the West Midlands outfit courtesy of his lack of game time.