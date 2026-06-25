Mikel Oyarzabal discusses Barcelona transfer speculation as Lamine Yamal link-up becomes a possibility

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 11:39 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 11:40

Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal has said that he is not paying much attention to the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

The 29-year-old has scored twice for Spain at the 2026 World Cup, and he entered the tournament off the back of an 18-goal campaign for Real Sociedad.

Barcelona are believed to have identified Oyarzabal as a potential target this summer, with the Catalan outfit looking at alternatives to Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.

According to El Chiringuito TV, the La Liga champions are exploring how much it would take to sign the Spaniard, who has a €75m (£64.6m) release clause in his current deal.

However, Oyarzabal has said that he is currently focusing on helping Spain at the 2026 World Cup rather than his future at club level.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Barcelona are being linked with a move for Oyarzabal

"If people are talking about it, it’s because they think you’re doing things right, but I don’t attach much importance to it or waste much time on such things," Oyarzabal told Mundo Deportivo.

“Right now, I’m focused here, on this World Cup, on trying to help the team in whatever way I can, in the matches to come – whether I’m playing or not – trying to help the team and ensure we do well as a group, which is what really counts."

When asked about his future at Real Sociedad and a potential new contract, Oyarzabal continued: “I’m not worried. I’ve said it a thousand times: Real Sociedad and Donosti are my home.

"It’s my safe haven, where I’ve grown up, and Real Sociedad is the club that’s given me the chance to be here today.

“So, in that respect, I’m not worried – I’m not fretting about it. We haven’t discussed a contract renewal yet. I’ve got two years left on my contract and there’s still a long way to go.”

© Imago

Would Oyarzabal be a good signing for Barcelona?

Oyarzabal has a record of 133 goals and 65 assists in 437 appearances for Real Sociedad, including 100 goals and 54 assists in 349 appearances in Spain's top flight.

The forward also has an excellent record of 27 goals and 12 assists in 55 matches for Spain, and he could link up with international teammate Lamine Yamal at Camp Nou.

Oyarzabal has done enough of late to earn himself a big move, and he could be a brilliant signing for Barcelona, who will be losing Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer at the end of the month.

However, Barcelona are still dreaming of signing Alvarez from Atletico.