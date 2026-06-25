What Scotland need to qualify for World Cup last 32 after 3-0 Brazil loss

By Nsidibe Akpan | 25 Jun 2026 10:46

Scotland's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup remain alive - just, despite a damaging 3-0 defeat to Brazil at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday night.

Steve Clarke's side were outclassed by Carlo Ancelotti's men in Florida, as Vinicius Junior scored in the seventh minute to open the scoring after capitalising on a disastrous misplaced pass from Scott McKenna inside Scotland's own penalty area.

The Real Madrid forward then headed home a Bruno Guimaraes cross unmarked at the back post in first-half stoppage time to double the lead, before Matheus Cunha sealed the win in the 60th minute after Guimaraes drove into the box and set up the Manchester United forward to finish confidently.

The result confirmed Brazil as Group C winners, with Vinicius tying Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe on four goals in the tournament.

The biggest cheer of the night came late on as Neymar, making his first appearance in 368 days for Brazil after a serious right calf injury sustained in a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in World Cup qualifying was introduced off the bench with 14 minutes remaining to a rapturous welcome from the Brazil-dominated crowd.

Both Brazil and Morocco finished level on seven points at the top of Group C, with Brazil claiming top spot on superior goal difference. Morocco, who beat Haiti 4-2 simultaneously in Atlanta, finished second, Scotland ended the group stage in third place.

How the third-place table works

Under the expanded 48-team format, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups progress automatically to the round of 32, while the eight best third-placed teams also advance. FIFA ranks third-placed sides using the following criteria, in order:

Points obtained

Goal difference

Goals scored

Disciplinary record

FIFA ranking, if still required

The top eight teams from that table will qualify for the knockout rounds.

Scotland's record and current position

Scotland completed the group stage with three points - a tournament-opening 1-0 win over Haiti, followed by a 1-0 defeat to Morocco and Wednesday's heavy loss to Brazil. They finished with a goal difference of minus three and one goal scored across three matches.

Scotland currently sit sixth in the third-place standings with that minus-three goal difference, though there is still a significant amount of football to be played across the remaining groups.

To put the challenge in perspective, projections before kick-off suggested a 1-0 defeat would have given Scotland an 80-90% chance of qualifying; the 3-0 scoreline has reduced that probability to roughly a coin flip at 49.2%.

What Scotland need

Scotland's record is now fixed. They can only wait and see how the remaining groups unfold over the coming days.

Several results could work in Scotland's favour. Germany avoiding defeat against Ecuador in Group E, Iraq taking points from Senegal, and Uzbekistan avoiding defeat against DR Congo would all help prevent rival third-placed teams from overtaking Scotland in the standings.

In broad terms, Scotland need enough third-placed teams from the remaining groups to finish either with fewer points or with an inferior goal difference to their own.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have already become the first third-placed team to confirm their place in the round of 32, with four points and a goal difference of minus one, meaning Scotland need other third-placed teams to fall short.

What Steve Clarke and the players said

© Iconsport / PA Images

Clarke was blunt in his assessment, saying he believes Scotland are "going home" after the defeat. In his post-match press conference, Clarke said: "They're playing a top-quality team and we gave them the first two goals, and the third goal too. We tried to create something in the second half - we created one or two chances." Clarke's initial BBC interview was cut short after he walked off in anger.

Captain John McGinn was similarly downbeat, admitting: "It's the way I feel now. We'll probably hurt tonight, hurt tomorrow, and then just keep our fingers crossed. If we go into the last 32, if we get a miracle, we'll need to be better, we know that."

The verdict

Scotland remain mathematically alive, but only just. Having waited 28 years to return to the World Cup, it is now possible that they will fall at the first hurdle - the group stage - for the ninth time in succession at a major tournament.

Three points and a goal difference of minus three leaves Clarke's side in a precarious position. Qualification is still possible, but Scotland will need a sequence of favourable results over the next few days. The Tartan Army wait.

Group stage concludes June 27. Third-place qualification confirmed after all 12 groups complete their fixtures.