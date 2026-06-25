Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 clash

By Darren Plant | 25 Jun 2026 10:11

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia meet in the World Cup on Friday in what will be one of the biggest matches in their respective histories.

While Cape Verde are attempting to make the last 32 on their tournament debut, Saudi Arabia have not reached the knockout stages since the 1994 edition, which was also held in North America.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune into the Group H contest.

What time does Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia kick off?

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia has been scheduled for a 1am kickoff in the UK.

Meanwhile, the match, being held in Houston, Texas, will start at 7pm, local time.

Where is Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia being played?

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will be playing at the NRG Stadium, a venue which boasts a capacity of 68,777.

The NRG Stadium - the base of NFL teams Houston Texans - is no stranger to hosting major events, with the Super Bowl in 2004 and 2017, as well as WrestleMania 25, among the other sporting occasions to be held at the venue.

This will be the fifth of seven World Cup 2026 matches to be held at the stadium. Remarkably, 21 goals have been scored in the first four fixtures.

How to watch Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia in the UK

TV channels

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia has been selected for broadcast on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

For those on Sky, Virgin Media and BT, the channel number is 103. For those on Freeview, it is channel 3.

Online streaming

If you wish to watch the game on a mobile phone, computer or games consoles, streaming service ITVX will be providing coverage of the match.

In Scotland, the STV Player will be showing the game.

Highlights

Shortly after the full-time whistle in Houston, highlights will be provided by the ITV Sports YouTube channel, while the @itvfootball X account will also show snippets from the game.

What is at stake for Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia?

While neither of these teams have won a match at the 2026 World Cup, they are in positions that they would have accepted if they had been offered them before the tournament.

Against the odds, Cape Verde have earned deserved draws against Spain and Uruguay, so victory in this contest would take them to five points.

There is still a very small chance that they could top the group - Uruguay would need to beat Spain - but one of the tournament minnows are merely focusing on winning this match.

Cape Verde could also qualify for the last 32 with a draw. Holding an even goal difference with three points to their name is unlikely to be bettered by eight other teams if they are relying on the third-placed rankings.

As for Saudi Arabia, it is all or nothing. If they win, they will go through to the knockout phase. If they do not, their tournament is over.

> Click here to read our full match preview for Cape Verde against Saudi Arabia, including team news and predicted lineups