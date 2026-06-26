World Cup Gameweek 3
Cape Verde
Jun 27, 2026 1.00am
Houston Stadium
Saudi Arabia

Team News: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will round off their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group H on Friday.

As it stands, Cape Verde are third in the section on two points, while Saudi Arabia occupy fourth on one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

CAPE VERDE VS. SAUDI ARABIA

CAPE VERDE

Out: Sidny Lopes (suspended)

Doubtful: Telmo Arcanjo (hamstring), Jovane Cabral (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Paulo; Pina; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Rodrigues; Benchimol

SAUDI ARABIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Harbi; Al-Shamat, N Al-Dawsari, Kanno, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan

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