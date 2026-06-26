Team News: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will round off their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group H on Friday.
As it stands, Cape Verde are third in the section on two points, while Saudi Arabia occupy fourth on one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
CAPE VERDE VS. SAUDI ARABIA
CAPE VERDE
Out: Sidny Lopes (suspended)
Doubtful: Telmo Arcanjo (hamstring), Jovane Cabral (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Paulo; Pina; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Rodrigues; Benchimol
SAUDI ARABIA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Harbi; Al-Shamat, N Al-Dawsari, Kanno, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan