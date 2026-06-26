Team News: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 01:00 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 01:00

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia will round off their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group H on Friday.

As it stands, Cape Verde are third in the section on two points, while Saudi Arabia occupy fourth on one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

CAPE VERDE

Out: Sidny Lopes (suspended)

Doubtful: Telmo Arcanjo (hamstring), Jovane Cabral (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Paulo; Pina; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Rodrigues; Benchimol

SAUDI ARABIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Harbi; Al-Shamat, N Al-Dawsari, Kanno, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan