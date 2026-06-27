Fulham confirm Jonah Kusi-Asare transfer: Fee, contract length, buyback clause revealed

By Ben Sully | 27 Jun 2026 15:04 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 15:08

Fulham have signed forward Jonah Kusi-Asare on a permanent transfer from Bayern Munich.

The Cottagers are yet to confirm Alvaro Arbeloa as their new permanent manager, but that has not stopped them from making their first signing of the summer window.

Fulham have announced the permanent addition of Kusi-Asare, who spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage.

The 18-year-old only made 10 competitive appearances during his loan spell, but he ultimately did enough to convince Fulham that he has the potential to develop into a Premier League regular.

Kusi-Asare completes Fulham transfer

Kusi-Asare has put pen to paper on a five-year contract, with an option to extend by a further year.

“I’m very happy to be a permanent Fulham player," Kusi Asare told FFCtv.

"From my first week here, it was very good – I felt like I was a part of the Fulham family. The changing room was very nice, team, staff, so I’m very happy to stay here.”

Expressing his delight at the move, Fulham's Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations, Tony Khan, said: "I’m thrilled to welcome Jonah Kusi-Asare to Fulham on a long-term contract.

“We believe that he is a very talented young player with massive potential and a bright future, and we’re very happy that Jonah is joining the club permanently now following his time with us on loan."

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Bayern retain buyback Kusi-Asare option

According to Bild, Fulham paid €6m to sign the Sweden Under-21 international from Bayern.

While he only made two senior appearances during his time at the Allianz Arena, Vincent Kompany's side have included a buyback clause as part of their agreement with the Cottagers.

However, the exact details of Kusi-Asare's buyback option have not been made public.

As it stands, Kusi-Asare is one of two centre-forward options in the Fulham first-team squad, along with Rodrigo Muniz.

The Cottagers will surely look to sign a proven striker to replace the experienced Raul Jimenez, who has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a free transfer.