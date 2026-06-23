Transfer news and rumours: World Cup star in major development, Spurs 'name Lucas Bergvall asking price'

By Darren Plant | 23 Jun 2026 12:41

USA World Cup star Folarin Balogun is reportedly likely to leave Monaco during the summer transfer window.

The forward scored twice during the 4-1 victory over Paraguay in his nation's World Cup opener, while he featured in a 2-0 win against Australia that has secured qualification for the last 32.

However, on the club scene, the 24-year-old has just two years left on his Monaco contract, the Ligue 1 club effectively left vulnerable to big-money offers.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, no discussions have been held over extending the player's terms.

Balogun is allegedly interested in securing a transfer away from a club where he has contributed 31 goals and 13 assists from 91 appearances in all competitions.

From Monaco's perspective, they are said to want to recoup at least €50m (£43.16m) to cash in on one of their most prized assets.

Teams from the Premier League and Serie A are reportedly monitoring the situation.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Spurs set Bergvall asking price

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly determine what fee they would accept to sell Lucas Bergvall.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that the midfielder had requested to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, fearing that regular first-team opportunities may be difficult to come by under Roberto De Zerbi.

After the Italian's first game in charge, where he featured for 61 minutes versus Sunderland, the 20-year-old accumulated less than an hour of football across four appearances.

According to The Standard's Matt Verri, Spurs will want to recoup in the region of £45m to sell the Sweden international.

Spurs paid approximately £8.5m to win the race for Bergvall's signature in 2024, and he can be content with making 78 appearances across two seasons in North London.

However, he made just 11 starts in the Premier League during 2025-26, something that may not improve should he stay put at the club under De Zerbi.

© Iconsport / Seskim Photo

Fulham, West Ham chasing Trabzonspor centre-back

Elsewhere in London, Fulham and West Ham United are allegedly interested in signing Trabzonspor centre-back Chibuike Nwaiwu.

Fulham are still yet to appoint their new manager, the latest suggestions being that former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa was one of the candidates.

Meanwhile, West Ham are preparing for life in the Championship, and will inevitably cash in on players across all areas of their squad.

According to Foot-Africa, Fulham have a 'genuine interest' in Nwaiwu, while West Ham have made an enquiry over his availability.

After signing from Austrian side Wolfsberger during the winter transfer window, the 22-year-old Nigerian made 16 appearances in Turkey's Super Lig, scoring three goals.

Trabzonspor subsequently finished in third place in the table, securing European qualification, and the suggestion is that any interested party will have to pay at least £25m to sign the emerging star.