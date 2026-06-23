Japan predicted XI vs. Sweden: Possible lineup for World Cup match

By Carter White | 23 Jun 2026 11:51 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 12:03

Japan are prepared to name an unchanged XI for their World Cup clash with Sweden at Dallas Stadium on Friday morning.

Samurai Blue know that a point would be enough to ensure a top-two finish, however, do not expect the Asian giants to take their foot off the gas.

Becoming the first Japanese player to score in back-to-back World Cup matches since 2002, Daichi Kamada is expected to start once again behind an in-form striker.

Bagging a brace in the 4-0 drubbing of Tunisia last time out, Feyenoord's Ayase Ueda is the star man at the top of the pitch in the absence of Kaoru Mitoma.

Also sitting in the medical room at the moment, Takefusa Kubo is recovering from a knee injury sustained earlier in the Group F campaign.

Positive news on the fitness front arrives in the form of centre-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, who managed 79 minutes of the win over Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium.

Sometimes criticised for not being at the standard of his outfield compatriots, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has enjoyed a impressive World Cup so far and will continue in between the sticks.

Japan possible starting lineup: Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Ito; Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Ito, Kamada, Ueda

>Click here to see how Sweden could line up for this fixture