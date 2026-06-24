Japan vs. Sweden: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup contest

Japan and Sweden will conclude their respective Group F campaigns at the 2026 World Cup with an incredibly important contest on Thursday.
As it stands, Japan are second in Group F on four points, while Sweden are third on three points, with both teams battling to secure a spot in the next round.
Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two teams ahead of the contest in Arlington.
Head-to-head record
Previous meetings: 5
Japan wins: 1
Draws: 2
Sweden wins: 2
Japan and Sweden have locked horns on five previous occasions, and it is the former that leads the overall head-to-head two wins to one, while there have also been two draws.
The first-ever clash between the two nations came at the Olympic Games back in 1936, with Japan recording a 3-2 victory over Sweden.
Each of the last four contests have been friendlies, including their most recent meeting in May 2002, with the pair playing out a 1-1 draw.
Previous meetings
May 24, 2002: Japan 1-1 Sweden (international friendly)
Feb 13, 1997: Japan 0-1 Sweden (international friendly)
Feb 22, 1996: Japan 1-1 Sweden - Sweden won 6-5 on penalties (international friendly)
Jun 10, 1995: Japan 2-2 Sweden (international friendly)
Aug 04, 1936: Japan 3-2 Sweden (Olympic Games)
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