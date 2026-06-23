World Cup Gameweek 3
Japan
Jun 26, 2026 12.00am
Dallas Stadium
Sweden

Sweden predicted XI vs. Japan: Possible lineup for World Cup clash

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Bergvall unleashed? Sweden predicted XI vs. Japan
© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Sweden are expected to hand a full World Cup debut to Lucas Bergvall during their clash with Japan on Friday morning.

The Tottenham Hotspur prodigy has made consecutive substitute appearances in Group F so far but could become the beneficiary of engine-room alterations in Texas.

Both Jesper Karlstrom and Benjamin Nygren were hooked after 55 minutes in the 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands, with either potentially making way for Bergvall at Dallas Stadium.

Scoring an impressive consolation goal in the second half last time out, Anthony Elanga could be employed in a wing-back role against Samurai Blue.

You would anticipate that Leeds United's flying full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson retains his spot, so it is likely that Alexander Bernhardsson could drop to the bench.

A strike partnership not to be tinkered with, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres have fallen behind their fellow World Cup talismen in the Golden Boot race.

With Kristoffer Nordfeldt trusted in net by Graham Potter, there is a distinct Championship feel in Sweden's goalkeeping reserves courtesy of Viktor Johansson and Jacob Zetterstrom.

Sweden possible starting lineup: Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Elanga, Bergvall, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyokeres, Isak

>Click here to see how Japan could line up for this fixture

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