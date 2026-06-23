Scotland vs. Brazil: How can Steve Clarke's side qualify for World Cup last 32 with defeat?

By Darren Plant | 23 Jun 2026 12:38

Scotland face five-time champions Brazil on Wednesday evening with the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages for the first time.

The Tartan Army's nervy 1-0 victory over Haiti in their first Group C fixture has ensured that they are in prime position to end an eight-tournament streak without progressing from the round-robin phase.

While avoiding defeat to Brazil in Miami would guarantee qualification, Steve Clarke will acknowledge the size of the task in front of his team, as well as having one eye on goal difference having the potential to make-or-break their tournament.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the possible scenarios awaiting Scotland, who need to finish in the top eight of the 12 third-placed teams as a bare minimum to qualify for the last 32.

Where do Scotland sit in best third-placed World Cup rankings?

Prior to Portugal facing Uzbekistan on Wednesday, Scotland sit in the lofty heights of second place in the third-placed team rankings

At worst, Scotland will begin their last fixture in fourth position. However, realistically-speaking, it would take a surprise result - such as DR Congo beating Colombia or Ghana beating England - for that to materialise.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/Alamy

Although Scotland have the same points as the likes of Algeria and Paraguay, they currently possess a +2 goal difference on those two nations.

Paraguay play Australia on Thursday evening, while Algeria go up against Austria on Saturday evening.

World Cup third-placed rankings 1. Sweden (3pts) 2. Scotland (3pts) 3. Algeria (3pts) 4. Paraguay (3pts) 5. Cape Verde (2pts) 6. Belgium (2pts) 7. Portugal (1pt) 8. Czech Republic (1pt) 9. Ecuador (1pt) 10. Bosnia-Herzegovina (1pt) 11. Panama (1pt) 12. Senegal (0pts) * Table accurate before Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

What teams can eliminate Scotland from World Cup through best third-placed rankings?

There are already four third placed teams that require a victory if they are to finish ahead of Scotland in the standings.

Czech Republic, Ecuador, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Senegal have all recorded one point or zero points from their opening two matches.

After Scotland play Brazil, Czech Republic have the mammoth task of needing to beat Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

However, in the same group, South Africa play South Korea. If South Africa prevail, they will move to four points, therefore leaving Scotland needing a point from their game in Brazil to stay above them.

In Group B, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar are essentially competing in a winner-takes all game. If there is a victor, they will move to four points, again ensuring that Scotland must avoid defeat. The Tartan Army want that fixture to end in a draw.

Group E looks more favourable for Scotland. Unless Ecuador beat Germany or Curacao overcome Ivory Coast, Scotland would accumulate more points than the third-placed team in this group.

Senegal and Iraq, in Group I, are in a straight shootout for qualification. If Senegal win by two goals and Scotland lose to Brazil, the African giants would catapult themselves above Scotland on goal difference.

The games that matter to Scotland and what results fans should want June 24 (8pm, UK time): Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar (Preferred result: draw) June 25 (2am, UK time): Czech Republic vs. Mexico (Preferred result: Mexico avoid defeat) June 25 (2am, UK time): South Africa vs. South Korea (Preferred result: South Korea avoid defeat) June 25 (9pm, UK time): Curacao vs. Ivory Coast (Preferred result: Ivory Coast avoid defeat) June 25 (9pm, UK time): Ecuador vs. Germany (Preferred result: Germany avoid defeat) June 26 (12am, UK time): Japan vs. Sweden (Preferred result: Japan win) June 26 (3am, UK time): Paraguay vs. Australia (Preferred result: Australia win) June 26 (8pm, UK time: Senegal vs. Iraq (Preferred result: Iraq avoid defeat) June 27 (1am, UK time): Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Preferred result: Draw) June 27 (1am, UK time): Spain to Uruguay (Preferred result: Spain win) June 27 (4am, UK time): Egypt vs. Iran (Preferred result (Preferred result: Egypt win) June 27 (4am, UK time): New Zealand vs. Belgium (Preferred result: Draw) June 28 (3am, UK time): Algeria vs. Austria (Preferred result: Austria win)

What is the earliest time Scotland can qualify for World Cup knockout stages?

If Scotland avoid defeat against Brazil, and providing that Morocco do not lose to Haiti by two goals, Clarke and his squad would face either Germany, Mexico or the winner of Group I (France or Norway) in the last 32.

© Imago

Should Scotland lose, the earliest that they could secure a place in the knockout phase is through Bosnia-Herzegovina drawing with Qatar, and the Group A and Grpup E results going their way.

The latter does not conclude until Thursday night, approximately 11pm in the UK, so defeat to Brazil would leave Tartan Army fans waiting nearly 24 hours for the earliest opportunity before they could experience celebrations and relief in equal measure.