Tottenham transfer news: Spurs midfielder 'informs' club of preference to move on

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jun 2026 19:40

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has reportedly informed the club that he wants to explore opportunities elsewhere this summer amid growing uncertainty over his role under Roberto De Zerbi.

The 20-year-old is currently away with Sweden at the 2026 World Cup, and any decision on his future is expected to be made after the tournament concludes.

Bergvall joined Spurs from Djurgarden in 2024 and has already made 78 appearances for the North London club, scoring twice.

Tottenham reportedly rejected approaches for the midfielder during the winter transfer window, but fresh interest is beginning to emerge ahead of the summer market.

Lucas Bergvall future: Exit from Tottenham on the cards?

© Imago / Mark Pain

Bergvall enjoyed a dream first season in North London, winning the club's Player of the Year award under Ange Postecoglou and helping Spurs lift the Europa League, ending a 17-year wait for silverware.

However, his standing within the squad has changed significantly since then. The Sweden international struggled for regular minutes under Thomas Frank and later found opportunities equally difficult to come by during spells under Igor Tudor and De Zerbi.

According to The Athletic, clubs in both the Premier League and abroad are closely monitoring the situation, with Aston Villa and Chelsea among those to have shown interest previously.

Bergvall was handed a start by De Zerbi against Sunderland in March, but he failed to cement a regular place in the side and was withdrawn during the second half of that contest.

The report adds that his preferred number-eight role does not naturally fit within the 4-2-3-1 system favoured by De Zerbi, something that has become increasingly evident both in matches and on the training ground.

Should Tottenham sell Lucas Bergvall?

© Imago

Bergvall recently became Sweden's youngest-ever World Cup player when he came off the bench against Tunisia, marking the occasion with an assist in a 5-1 victory.

While that achievement underlined his immense potential, it does little to alter the reality of his situation at Tottenham, where opportunities appear increasingly limited.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha currently occupy the deeper midfield positions, while Spurs continue to be linked with players such as Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes as De Zerbi looks to reshape the squad in his image.

Those links offer a strong indication of the direction Tottenham are heading, and it is difficult to see where Bergvall fits into the long-term picture.

There is little doubt that the Swede remains one of Europe's most gifted young midfielders, but football is often about timing and fit. If De Zerbi cannot offer him a prominent role, a summer departure may prove the most sensible outcome for all parties involved.