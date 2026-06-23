Scotland vs Brazil: Who is the referee and VAR for Tartan Army's decisive World Cup Group C clash?

By Lewis Blain | 23 Jun 2026 12:25

Scotland head into their final 2026 World Cup Group C fixture knowing only a victory will keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Brazil currently sit top of the group after back‑to‑back positive results, including their win over Haiti, while Morocco’s narrow triumph against Scotland ensured they remain level on points with the Selecao.

Haiti have already been eliminated, leaving the final matchday finely poised. A Brazil win guarantees Carlo Ancelotti’s side a place in the last 16, Morocco will also qualify if they defeat Haiti, and Scotland must beat the five‑time world champions to have any chance of securing a top‑two finish.

So ahead of kick-off, Sports Mole takes a deeper look at the referee and VAR appointments for the Tartan Army's decisive final group clash of the 2026 World Cup.

Who is the referee for Scotland vs Brazil?

© Imago / Sven Simon

FIFA have confirmed that Cesar Ramos will take charge of Scotland’s decisive Group C clash with Brazil.

This will be the Mexican referee’s second assignment of the 2026 World Cup, following his well‑received performance in the 2-2 draw between Iran and New Zealand in Group G - a match in which he was praised for his authority, consistency and smooth game management.

Ramos is one of CONCACAF’s most senior officials and is officiating at his third World Cup, having previously been selected for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Cesar Ramos record in Brazil and Scotland matches

Brazil have been officiated by Ramos twice before - a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the 2018 World Cup group stage, in which he issued just one yellow card, and a 0-0 stalemate against Costa Rica in the 2024 Copa America, where he again produced only a single booking. Both matches were noted for his controlled, low‑card approach.

Scotland, meanwhile, have never played a match overseen by the Mexican official. This meeting with Brazil will therefore mark Ramos’ first time refereeing Steve Clarke’s side.

Why is Cesar Ramos a controversial figure for Brazil?

© Imago / ITAR-TASS

Ramos’ appointment is likely to draw attention in Brazil due to major controversy at the 2018 World Cup, when his handling of their 1-1 draw with Switzerland prompted the Brazilian Football Confederation to file an official complaint to FIFA.

They argued that Joao Miranda had been fouled in the build‑up to the Swiss' equaliser and that Gabriel Jesus should have been awarded a penalty, questioning why VAR was not used in either incident. Then‑manager Tite was furious, calling the Swiss goal “a clear foul”, while Switzerland felt Ramos leaned the other way, with Stephan Lichtsteiner claiming he blew for Brazil “every time they fell down”.

Who is on VAR for Scotland vs Brazil?

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for Scotland’s crucial Group C meeting with Brazil has not yet been announced, with FIFA still to confirm which official will take charge of the VAR duties for this fixture.

That appointment is expected to be released closer to matchday, and this section will be updated as soon as the governing body publishes the full VAR lineup.

Full list of match officials for Scotland vs Brazil

Referee: Cesar Ramos (Mexico)

Assistant Referee 1: Alberto Morin (Mexico)

Assistant Referee 2: Marco Bisguerra (Mexico)

Fourth Official: Espen Eskas (Norway)

Reserve AR: Jan Erik Engan (Norway)

Video Assistant Referee: TBC

Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1: TBC

Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: TBC