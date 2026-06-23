World Cup Gameweek 3
Scotland
Jun 24, 2026 11.00pm
Miami Stadium
Brazil

Team News: Scotland vs. Brazil injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Scotland vs. Brazil injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Riquelve Nata / Sports Press Photo

Scotland lock horns with Brazil in their third and final Group C fixture at the 2026 World Cup in Miami on Wednesday.

Both nations are seeking to secure their place in the knockout rounds, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

SCOTLAND vs. BRAZIL

Scotland vs. Brazil World Cup 2026 Match Preview ?? | "Just Don't Get Thrashed"

 

SCOTLAND

Out: None

Doubtful: Scott McKenna (calf), Aaron Hickey (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson, Tierney; Christie, Ferguson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams

BRAZIL

Out: Raphinha (hamstring)

Doubtful: Neymar (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rayan, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Cunha

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