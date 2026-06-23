Team News: Scotland vs. Brazil injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Scotland lock horns with Brazil in their third and final Group C fixture at the 2026 World Cup in Miami on Wednesday.
Both nations are seeking to secure their place in the knockout rounds, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
SCOTLAND vs. BRAZIL
SCOTLAND
Out: None
Doubtful: Scott McKenna (calf), Aaron Hickey (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, Hanley, Robertson, Tierney; Christie, Ferguson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams
BRAZIL
Out: Raphinha (hamstring)
Doubtful: Neymar (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Rayan, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Cunha