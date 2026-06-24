Scotland vs. Brazil: Miami weather forecast threatens delay of pivotal World Cup showdown

By Darren Plant | 24 Jun 2026 13:47

The World Cup fixture between Scotland and Brazil faces the realistic prospect of being delayed due to storms.

Scotland head into the showdown with the five-time world champions in Miami with the opportunity of progressing through to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in nine attempts.

Even in defeat, the Tartan Army would have the chance to qualify through the best third-place rankings.

As it stands, the game in Florida is due to start at 11pm, UK time, with a 6pm kickoff time in the United States.

However, the current weather forecast for Miami suggests that fans could be in for a frustrating wait for the match to begin.

© Imago

How does Miami weather forecast look for Scotland vs. Brazil?

Come late afternoon in Miami, the temperature is due to be a sweltering 32C with humidity rising above 60%

There is also the threat of thunderstorms in the area, starting from midday all the way through to 10pm.

If there is lightning within an eight-mile radius of the Hard Rock Stadium in the build-up to the game, it will lead to a delay in kickoff or during the match.

Earlier this week, the match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia reached half time before a two-hour delay materialised due to heavy rain and the threat of lightning.

At his pre-match press conference, Scotland manager Steve Clarke alluded to 'having a plan in place' should one of the biggest matches in the nation's history be held up at any point.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Would Scotland vs. Brazil weather delay impact on Morocco vs. Haiti?

The final round of World Cup group fixtures are scheduled to kick off at the same time, but the manner in which the United States deals with the threat of thunderstorms puts that concept at risk.

Despite the possibility of some nations being able to benefit if a particular game kicks off before another or is delayed during the match, there are no plans in place for Morocco versus Haiti to be prevented from starting at the scheduled time if Scotland and Brazil is delayed.