Transfer news and rumours today: Alvaro Arbeloa wants to bring Real Madrid midfielder with him to Fulham

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 07:20 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 07:22

Alvaro Arbeloa is reportedly keen to bring Real Madrid midfielder Manuel Angel with him to Fulham this summer.

The 43-year-old managed Real Madrid's first team in the second half of last season following the departure of Xabi Alonso, but he has now stepped aside to allow Jose Mourinho to return to Bernabeu for a second spell at the helm.

Instead of returning to his job with Real Madrid Castilla, Arbeloa will be moving on, and it is expected that he will soon be announced as Fulham's new manager.

According to El Correo, Arbeloa wants to bring Angel with him to Craven Cottage.

The 22-year-old has played for Real Madrid's first team on seven occasions, while he has made 85 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

The central midfielder has a contract at Bernabeu until the summer of 2027 but is expected to be allowed to leave Madrid ahead of next season, potentially on loan.

Angel featured in both legs of Real Madrid's last-16 Champions League clash with Manchester City during the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Forest, Palace face fresh Engels 'competition'

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are reportedly both facing competition in their pursuit of Celtic midfielder Arne Engels this summer.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Engels, with Celtic said to be 'resigned' to losing the 22-year-old during this summer's transfer window.

Forest and Palace are both believed to be keen to bring him to the Premier League, but according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, there is now significant interest from Serie A in the shape of Roma.

Tavolieri says that the 'saga is far from over', with a number of teams potentially battling for the Belgian ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Engels scored seven goals and registered eight assists in 46 matches for Celtic last term.

Palace allegedly view the midfielder as the ideal replacement for Adam Wharton, while Forest want Engels to replace the outgoing Elliot Anderson.

© Imago

Southampton 'enter the race' for Neil

Elsewhere, Southampton have reportedly joined the race to sign Dan Neil on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old will officially become a free agent when his contract at Sunderland expires at the end of June.

West Ham United, Hull City and Rangers are among the clubs to be linked with the defensive midfielder, who made 201 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions.

Neil spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town, featuring on 17 occasions, but he did not do enough to secure a new deal at Sunderland.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Southampton have become the latest club to express a desire in signing the soon-to-be free agent.

Neil made three Premier League appearances for the Black Cats last term and also has 147 Championship appearances to his name during his career.