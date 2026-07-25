Jeremy Jacquet: What Liverpool supporters must know about £60m centre-back after Sunderland absence

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Jul 2026 00:27

The reason for Jeremy Jacquet's absence against Sunderland has been explained.

The highly rated 21-year-old centre-back recently joined the Premier League giants from French outfit Rennes in a lucrative £60m summer deal, but was not included in Andoni Iraola's team to play the Black Cats.

According to The Athletic's James Pearce, the young defender will play no part in Saturday's fixture, even if the underlying medical issue is not considered serious.

Iraola manages fitness of £60m French defender

© Imago / APL

Supporters had been eager to see the France Under-21 international in action as he adapts to his new surroundings across the Atlantic.

The report hints that medical staff anticipate that Jacquet will quickly resume full training alongside his new teammates while the squad continues their overseas tour.

Jeremy Jacquet won’t be involved for Liverpool today. Just a precautionary measure and he is expected to resume training while on the US tour. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 25, 2026

Newly appointed head coach Iraola is understandably managing his squad's physical workload carefully ahead of a demanding domestic campaign.

The Reds originally agreed a pre-contract transfer with Stade Rennais for his services back in February before he officially arrived at Anfield this month.

Jacquet previously enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough in Ligue 1 and was named in the Team of the Tournament at the 2024 Under-19 European Championship.

Management will hope to integrate their marquee defensive acquisition smoothly before the Premier League season kicks off.

When could Jacquet make Liverpool debut on US Tour?

© Imago / APL

While fans may have been disappointed by Jacquet missing Saturday's fixture, the Reds' latest signing could still feature in the United States.

The Merseyside giants will face Wrexham on July 29 before taking on Leeds United in Chicago at the start of August, giving Jacquet two matches to feature in the USA.

After their tour, Iraola's team will take on Monaco and Como at Anfield on August 9 and 16 before the top flight returns for the 2026-27 season.

Liverpool begin their Premier League season with a tricky trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United, a ground that witnessed a wildly exciting last-gasp 3-2 success for the Reds last term.