Preview: Rosenborg vs. Fredrikstad - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Jul 2026 23:36

Separated by two places in the Eliteserien table, Rosenborg welcome 12th-placed Fredrikstad to Lerkendal Stadion in Sunday's 15th round.

The hosts are aiming to bounce back after a 5-0 friendly thrashing by Manchester United on Friday, even if their previous league results point to a positive outcome over their off-form visitors.

Match preview

Friday evening was tough for Rosenborg, who suffered a second-half collapse against Man United in Trondheim having competed admirably for an hour or so.

The Troll Children fell behind after 30 minutes, and the score stayed that way until the 56th minute; however, the floodgates opened for the Red Devils after Joshua Zirkzee scored, with Michael Carrick's side adding three more en route to a 5-0 success.

Although it came in a non-competitive fixture, the heavy defeat would have hurt the pride of Freyr Alexandersson's team, who had gone three games either side of the Eliteserien's hiatus without a loss, winning back-to-back matches heading into the United friendly.

Aiming to move on from that hammering, the 10th-placed side will back themselves to claim their fifth league triumph at the expense of their visitors, especially considering that the post-hiatus results have ended in 3-0 wins over struggling, second-bottom Kristiansund and cellar-dwelling Start.

With 11 of their 15 points accumulated in Trondheim, supporters will hope to witness consecutive league wins at Lerkendal Stadion for the first time this season and the first time since notching success over Valerenga (1-0) and Stromsgodset (6-0) way back in November 2025.

© Imago

That aim seems within the realms of possibility, especially considering that Monday's visitors enter on the back of two losses on the trot after the break, having secured seven points from nine before the hiatus.

Perhaps unfortunate to have faced Europe-chasing Lillestrom and league-chasing Bodo/Glimt, the Red Shorts' previous momentum has undeniably been punctured ahead of the 15th round.

Any chance of a positive result at Lerkendal Stadion is further in doubt for two reasons: Fredrikstad's wretched away record and their decade-long winless run in this fixture.

Four of their 14 points have come away from home, highlighting an undeniable preference for fixtures at Fredrikstad Stadion, with Casper Rojkaer's team entering Monday having notched one point from their last five matches on the road.

With Aristokratene's previous win over Rosenborg happening in November 2012, albeit they were relegated that year and only returned in 2024, the last four league meetings have ended in two defeats and as many draws.

As such, it will be interesting to see if the visiting side end their 14-year wait for Eliteserien success over the 26-time top-flight champions.

Rosenborg Norwegian Eliteserien form:

W

L

L

D

W

W

Fredrikstad Norwegian Eliteserien form:

L

W

D

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Rosenborg did not seem to suffer any injuries against United or even in the previous league victory over Start, seemingly giving Alexandersson no recent issues to deal with.

However, Troillongan are without Dino Islamovic, who has not played since injuring his calf in the 3-0 success over Kristiansund.

Amin Chiakha may have failed to score against the Red Devils on Friday, but the forward heads into Monday's league clash on the back of scoring 50% of Rosenborg's six strikes after the break, bringing him to five for the season, and he now aims to score for the third top-flight game running.

The visitors have undoubtedly spread the goals around, with only three players scoring more than once and none of Daniel Eid, Rocco Robert Shein and Oskar Ohlenschlaeger finding the net more than twice thus far.

Only Shein has scored an away goal among the trio, though, and that strike notably came in the Red Shorts' only away success this term — a 3-2 victory over Aalesund in gameweek three.

Unlike their hosts, Rojkaer's men have a few issues to deal with: Sondre Sorlokk (foot) and Sigurd Kvile (knee) are likely out, while Samuel Leach, Ohlenschlaeger and Leonard Owusu's conditions will be assessed.

Rosenborg possible starting lineup:

Wahlstedt; Svensson, K. Ceide, Nemcik, Pereira; Selnaes, Fossum, Bomholt; Duris, Chiakha, E. Ceide

Fredrikstad possible starting lineup:

Borshei; Rafn, Holme, Fredriksen; Eid, Nilsson, Owusu, Ghebreyohannes; Faraas, Skogvold, Laghzaoui

We say: Rosenborg 2-0 Fredrikstad

Rosenborg's recent form suggests they will bounce back after their defeat to Carrick's United, as they have been solid at Lerkendal Stadion.

Fredrikstad's struggles on the road and lack of attacking threat will likely see them leave Trondheim empty-handed, extending their wait without success over Monday's hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.