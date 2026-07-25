Transfer news and rumours today: Crystal Palace submit £21.3m bid for defender, Celtic agree fee for Daizen Maeda replacement

By Saikat Mandal | 25 Jul 2026 22:58

Crystal Palace have reportedly submitted an offer worth around £21.3m (€25m) for Augsburg centre-back Chrislain Matsima.

The Eagles are working to sign a replacement for Maxence Lacroix, who is closing in on a move to London rivals Chelsea for a fee of around £52m.

According to Florian Plettenberg, negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing, with both parties hopeful that an agreement can be reached.

Matsima is keen on making the move to Selhurst Park this summer and has already agreed personal terms with the Eagles.

Crystal Palace are also reportedly interested in Brest defender Raphael Le Guen, who is understood to have agreed to join the Premier League club.

Celtic agree club-record fee deal for striker

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

The Scottish champions have reportedly agreed a club-record deal worth £11m plus add-ons to sign striker Kasper Hogh from Bodo/Glimt.

The Bhoys recently parted ways with fan favourite Daizen Maeda, who has joined Ipswich Town in a £10m deal.

Celtic have wasted little time in finding his replacement, reaching an agreement for Hogh, who is expected to undergo a medical within the next 24 hours.

According to Sky Sports News, the Denmark international is reportedly set to sign a four-year contract, with Celtic holding the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Hogh scored an impressive 53 goals in 102 appearances for Bodo/Glimt and also found the net in their famous victory over Atletico Madrid en route to the Champions League last 16.

Leeds United attacker set for exit, latest on Lucas Perri

© Imago / Every Second Media

Jack Harrison and Lucas Perri are both reportedly close to leaving Leeds United this summer.

According to The Athletic, Harrison is close to joining New England Revolution as a designated player.

Harrison made 219 appearances for Leeds, and played a key role in the 2019-20 Championship winning season, appearing in all 46 matches.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in Serie A with Fiorentina where he provided one goal and three assists.

Likewise, Perri is on the verge of Elland Road Exit, with Torino becoming increasingly confident of signing the goalkeeper.

Perri has been heavily linked with an exit from Leeds this summer, and Tuttomercatoweb claim that Torino are close to finalising a deal.